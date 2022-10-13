HAY

Compared to the last report, overall producers, grinders, and pellet mills increased the price of their products Oct. 1 citing greater demand and higher input costs, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Oct. 11.

Each week the expectation is that the hay price will plateau and each week we see higher prices. With limited supplies, it is increasingly difficult to find the hay needed to cover their needs and must travel farther from Kansas to find it. As one contributor to the hay report put it, “planners have covered themselves, while the gamblers haven’t made a move yet.” Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

