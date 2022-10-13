Compared to the last report, overall producers, grinders, and pellet mills increased the price of their products Oct. 1 citing greater demand and higher input costs, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Oct. 11.
Each week the expectation is that the hay price will plateau and each week we see higher prices. With limited supplies, it is increasingly difficult to find the hay needed to cover their needs and must travel farther from Kansas to find it. As one contributor to the hay report put it, “planners have covered themselves, while the gamblers haven’t made a move yet.” Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 higher, movement slow to moderate. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares, new crop, $10-$12/bale. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Good, stock or dry cow, $290-$300. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $285-$300, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $285-$300. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $300-$325. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $170-$180 delivered. Sudan, large rounds, $145-$155, large 3x4 squares, $145-$155. Teff, large rounds, $155-$165. For the week ending Oct. 8, 5,615 tons of grinding alfalfa and 150 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa $5-$10 higher, ground and delivered steady to $30 higher, alfalfa pellets $15-$25 higher, movement moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Good stock cow, $270-$280. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $250-$260 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $255-$265 delivered. Ground and delivered, $280-$295. Alfalfa/soybean mix, ground and delivered, $240-$295. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $265-$300, 17% protein, $290-$315, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $160-$165, large 3x4 squares, $135-$145, large rounds, $100-$115. Brome, small squares, $9/bale, 3x4 squares, $145-$155, large rounds, $135-$140, medium 3x3 squares, $175-$185. Sudan, large rounds, $160-$170. Soybean stalks, large rounds, $145-$155. Soybeans, large rounds, $150-$200. Wheat straw, $115-$125. For the week ending Oct. 8, 8,143 tons of grinding alfalfa and 950 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $220-$230. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $140-$165, medium 3x3 squares, $130-$150, good 3x4 squares, $145-$160, large rounds, $120-$130, Brome, large rounds, $140-$150, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $150-$175. Wheat straw, large rounds, old contracts, $60-$70. For the week ending Oct. 8, 1,229 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-400 delivered, 3x4 squares 250-260. Dairy, Premium/Supreme 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good 240-280. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, 230-240.
Dairy alfalfa steady, ground/delivered, and bluestem grass hay steady, grinding alfalfa mostly steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $11.50-$12.50/bale. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Horse hay, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow 3x4 squares, $205-$235. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $220-$230, large square 3x4 squares, $245-$255. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $240-$300. Alfalfa mix ground and delivered, $270-$275. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $160-$170, good large rounds, $140-$155. Brome, small squares, $8.50-$9.50/bale, large rounds, $155-$165. Sudan, large rounds, $140. Soybean large rounds, $195-$205. Wheat straw, small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $95-$105, large squares, $110-$120. Corn stalks, large rounds, $95-$105. For the week ending Oct. 8, 1,460 tons of grinding alfalfa and 175 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.