Compared to the last report, prices firmed up in almost all regions, and seem to be all over the map, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, July 12.
As one producer put it, the price of hay is whatever it takes to make the deal. While demand is good, hay movement is slow to moderate as many have been busy in the fields. In addition, many are looking to hold onto their hay for a bit in anticipation of higher markets later.
The western half of Kansas continues to spiral into worsening drought conditions with no good news for those wanting to purchase hay. Prices continue to rise as supplies are limited. Parts of the central and northeast region received some rain and are optimistic for a good prairie hay season. Extreme southeast Kansas continues to see some abnormally dry conditions.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for July 5, abnormally dry conditions remained at just over 12%, moderate drought decreased to near 14%, severe drought increased to 14%, extreme drought remained near 15%, and exceptional drought remained at 1%. If you have any extra hay to sell and/or need hay here in Kansas, use the services of the Internet Hay Exchange: www.hayexchange.com/ks.php. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, and ground and delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 higher, movement slow to moderate. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares new crop, $12/bale. Dairy 1.10-1.15/point RFV, supreme, $204-$230, premium $185-$215, good, $165-$195. Stock or dry cow, $200-$210. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, new crop, $205-$220 with an instance at $230, new crop large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $235-$245. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, old crop, $210-$220, new crop, $235-$245. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $125-$135 delivered, large 3x4 squares, $150-$170 delivered. For the week ending July 9, 7,135 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,000 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, grinding alfalfa $5-$10 higher, alfalfa pellets steady to $5 higher, movement slow to moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.10-1.15/point RFV, supreme, $204-$230, premium, $185-$215, good, $165-$195. Good stock cow, $180-$200. New crop, $215-$225. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $180-$190 delivered. New crop large rounds, $195-$205. Ground and delivered, $200-$210. New crop, $215-$230. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $245-$260, 17% protein, $250-$265, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large 3x4 squares, old crop, $110-$125. Oat straw, $80-$90. Wheat straw, $95-$105. For the week ending July 9, 6,684.5 tons of grinding alfalfa and 900 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay mostly steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Good stock cow, $190-$200. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $155-$165, new crop, $175-$200. Bluestem Grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, large round, $75-$85, good 3x4 squares, $100-$120. Brome, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $120-$130. For the week ending July 9, 894 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa steady to 10 higher; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.10-1.15/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $185-$195. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $180-$190.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa ground/delivered and grass hay steady; grinding alfalfa steady to $10 higher, movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $11.50-$12.50/bale. Dairy 1.10-1.15/point RFV, supreme, $204-$230, premium, $185-$215, good, $165-$195. Stock cow, $200-$210. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa new crop, $185-$195; Ground and delivered, old contracts, $175-$190. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7.50-$8/bale, large 3x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, 3x3 squares, $100-$110, good large rounds, $85-$100. Brome, small squares, $8.50-$9.50/bale, large rounds, $95-$110, new crop 3x4 squares, $145-$150 delivered. Oat straw, large rounds, $85-$95. Wheat straw, $75-$85. For the week ending July 9, 2,453 tons of grinding alfalfa and 50 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
