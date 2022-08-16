Compared to the last report, the hay market has risen significantly, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 16.
It should be no surprise to anyone, that prices continue to rise for all hay and forage types due to the worsening drought and shorter yields. Prices change so fast it is hard to keep up with the changes and they are all over the map, making it difficult to zero in on the true average. With that being said, demand remains high for all types of hay, which is increasingly difficult to find. Everything that can be baled is being baled, including failed corn, beans, and milo.
Surface moisture shortages are now most acute in western Kansas and a sizeable part of this area is in exceptional drought, with the remainder in extreme drought along with northeastern Colorado, southeastern Kansas. Abnormally dry conditions decreased to 11%, moderate drought decreased to 18%, severe drought increased to 26%, extreme drought increased to 19%, and exceptional drought increased to 10%. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .10/point higher, grinding alfalfa $10-$15 higher, ground and delivered $20-$30 higher, movement slow to moderate. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares new crop, $12/bale. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Good stock or dry cow, $280-$285. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, new crop, $230-$245, new crop large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $255–$265. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $255-$280. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $165-$175 delivered. For the week ending Aug. 13, 7,609 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,150 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold. The average paid by feedlots on Aug. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $216.91, up $5.73 from the previous month, usage was 664 tons/day, up 2% and total usage was 20,574 tons.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .10/point higher, grinding alfalfa $10-$20 higher, ground and delivered steady to $10-$15 higher, alfalfa pellets, steady, movement slow to moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Good stock cow, new crop, $250-$280. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop large rounds, $205-$215 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $235-$245 delivered. Ground and delivered $225-$240. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $255-$265, 17% protein, $260-$270, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass Hay, small squares, $160-$165, large 3x4 squares, old crop, $120-$130, new crop 3x4 squares, $130-$140, large rounds, $100-$110. Brome, small squares, $9/bale, 3x4 squares, $145-$155, large rounds, $135-$140. Sudan, large rounds, $160-$170. Wheat straw, $95-$105. For the week ending Aug. 13, 4,491 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,184 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold. The average paid by feedlots on Aug. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $216.12, up $28.15 from the previous month, usage was 233 tons/day, down 7% and total usage was 7,236 tons.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .10/point higher, grinding alfalfa steady, bluestem grass hay steady to $10 higher, movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $220-$230. Fair grinding alfalfa, $170-$180. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $135-$145, good 3x4 squares, $130-$140, large round, $100-$110. Brome, large rounds, $140-$150, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $150-$175. For the week ending Aug. 13, 1,451 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .10/pt higher, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $225-$235. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $195-$205, out of the field.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .10/pt higher, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered and grass hay steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $11.50-$12.50/bale. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Horse hay, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow 3x4 squares, $205-$235. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa new crop, $205-$215, good, large square 3x4 squares, $235-$245. Ground and delivered, old contracts, $175-$190. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $8-$9/bale, large 3x4 squares, $135-$145, good large rounds new crop, $120-$130. Brome, small squares, $8.50-$9.50/bale, new crop large rounds, $145-$155. Oat straw, large rounds, $85-$95. Wheat straw, small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $95-$105, large squares, $110-$120. For the week ending Aug. 13, 679 tons of grinding alfalfa and 745.5 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
