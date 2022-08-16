HAY

Compared to the last report, the hay market has risen significantly, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 16.

It should be no surprise to anyone, that prices continue to rise for all hay and forage types due to the worsening drought and shorter yields. Prices change so fast it is hard to keep up with the changes and they are all over the map, making it difficult to zero in on the true average. With that being said, demand remains high for all types of hay, which is increasingly difficult to find. Everything that can be baled is being baled, including failed corn, beans, and milo.

