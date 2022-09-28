HAY

Compared to the last report, the hay market continues to be crazy and it has been difficult to keep up with the changes, according to the Kansas Department of Agricutlure-USDA Market News Service, Sept. 27.

Prices continue to rise as there is just not enough hay out there to cover all needs. Much of the hay has been spoken for but there are some producers who are holding onto their stores for use or sales later in the year. Reports of selling hay out from underneath folks have increased, adding to the frustration of many. Corn and beans are being picked in some areas and those crops that have failed, including milo, are being baled or chopped. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

