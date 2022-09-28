Compared to the last report, the hay market continues to be crazy and it has been difficult to keep up with the changes, according to the Kansas Department of Agricutlure-USDA Market News Service, Sept. 27.
Prices continue to rise as there is just not enough hay out there to cover all needs. Much of the hay has been spoken for but there are some producers who are holding onto their stores for use or sales later in the year. Reports of selling hay out from underneath folks have increased, adding to the frustration of many. Corn and beans are being picked in some areas and those crops that have failed, including milo, are being baled or chopped. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5-$20 higher, ground and delivered steady to $5 higher, movement slow to moderate. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares new crop, $10-$12/bale. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Good stock or dry cow, $290-$300. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $275-$280, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $275-$280. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $285-$300 with an instance at $325. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $170-$180 delivered, small squares, $8/bale. For the week ending Sept. 24, 4,126.5 tons of grinding alfalfa and 150 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold. *The average paid by feedlots on Sept. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $228.08, up $11.17 from the previous month, usage was 695 tons/day, up 4.5% and total usage was 21,531 tons.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa $10-$20 higher and ground and delivered steady to $5 higher, alfalfa pellets steady, movement moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Good stock cow, $270-$280. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $240-$255, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $250-$255. Ground and delivered, $250-$260. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $265-$285, 17% protein, $265-$290, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $160-$165, large 3x4 squares, $135-$145, large rounds, $100-$110. Brome, small squares, $9/bale, 3x4 squares, $145-$155, large rounds, $135-$140, medium squares, $175-$185. Sudan, large rounds, $160-$170. Soybean stalks, large rounds, $145-$155. Soybeans, large rounds, $150-$200. Wheat straw, $115-$125. For the week ending Sept. 24, 5,590 tons of grinding alfalfa and 900 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold. The average paid by feedlots on Sept. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $195, down $21.12 from the previous month, usage was 386 tons/day, up 66% and total usage was 11,981 tons.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $220-$230. Fair grinding alfalfa none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $140-$160, good 3x4 squares, $145-$160, large rounds, $120-$130. Brome, large rounds, $140-$150, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $150-$175. Wheat straw, large rounds, old contracts, $60-$70. For the week ending Sept. 24, 1,294 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Dairy, Premium/Supreme 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $240-$280. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $230-$240.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, bluestem grass hay mostly steady, movement slow. Alfalfa: horse, premium small squares, $11.50-$12.50/bale. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Horse hay, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock dow 3x4 squares, $205-$235. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $220-$230, large square 3x4 squares, $235-$245; Ground and delivered, old contracts, $185-$195. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $150-$160, good large rounds, $140-$155. Brome, small squares, $8.50-$9.50/bale, large rounds, $155-$165. Soybean large rounds, $195-$205. Wheat straw, small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $95-$105, large squares, $110-$120. For the week ending Sept. 24, 623 tons of grinding alfalfa and 275 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
