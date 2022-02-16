Compared to the last report, hay market prices remained mostly steady for alfalfa and grass hay; movement remains slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Feb. 15.
Although there are some folks that are still trying to peddle hay, there have not been too many takers. In a “normal” year, we would see a decline in price but have not seen that yet. Worries of the current drought are keeping prices firm.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for the week of Feb. 8, Nebraska and Kansas saw a broad expansion of moderate drought and abnormal dryness. The 30-to-90-day precipitation totals rank in the top 5 driest on record. Fires on the rise in these areas and burn bans are going to effect. Currently, abnormally dry conditions decreased to 16%, moderate drought increased to 53%, severe drought increased to 11% and extreme drought remained near 6%. Prices based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$270. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $190-$200. Grinding alfalfa, $180-$185. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$210. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $75/bale. For the week ending Feb. 12, 6,158 tons of grinding alfalfa and 125 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on Feb. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $203.61, up $2.37 from the previous month, usage was 487 tons/day, down 11% and total usage was 15,084 tons.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $170-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$170 delivered. Ground and delivered, $185-$195. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $235-$240, 17% protein, $240-$250, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $80-$90, large squares, $100-$110. Brome, large rounds, $95-$100, large squares, $110-$120. Oat hay, good large rounds, $120-$125, good 3x4 squares, $130-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $85-$95. For the week ending Feb. 12, 6,831 tons of grinding alfalfa and 595 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on Feb. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $175.46, down $6.56 from the previous month, usage was 219 tons/day, down 7% and total usage was 6,777 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Good stock cow, $180-$190, with an instance of premium stock cow, $220-$240. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $145-$155. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $115-$125, good, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$85. Brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $85-$95. Bermuda grass, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $105-$115. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$75. For the week ending Feb. 12, 1,118 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $175-$185. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $170-$180. Oat hay, 3x3 squares, $135-$145. Wheat straw, large squares, $75-$85.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady to $5 higher; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $145-$155; Ground and delivered, $170-$180. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6.50-$7/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, good, large rounds, $90-$100. Brome, small squares, $7.25-$8/bale, large rounds, $90-$105. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. Certified weed free grass mulch large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending Feb. 12, 641 tons of grinding alfalfa and, 352 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
