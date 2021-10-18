Hay market prices remain steady for alfalfa and grass hay while movement and demand remain light, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Oct. 12.
Mother Nature wasn’t quite ready to give up on summer late last week, with many locations reporting daily high temperatures in the mid 90s, prompting some to turn the air conditioner back on. Farmers caught a break from harvest as rain passed through the state allowing them a chance to catch their breath and work on equipment before pushing through to the end of harvest. This week, however, is expected to be more fall like with cooler temperatures and chances of rain early in the week. Some areas could see some severe weather with high winds and hail. Prices based on averages and given on a per-ton basis.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280 with an instance at $300. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $185-$195. Grinding alfalfa, $175-$185. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$210. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $80-$90. Wheat straw, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Oct. 9, 5,862 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,125 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good, stock cow, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$170 delivered. Ground and delivered, $190-$200. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $220-$235, 17% protein, $240-$250, dehydrated, 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large squares, $100-$110. Brome, large round, $80-$90. Oat hay, good 3x4 squares, $110-$120. For the week ending Oct. 9, 5,235 tons of grinding alfalfa and 295 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa,$ 250-$260. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $145-$155. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$130, good 3x3 squares, $115-$125, good, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $70-$85. Brome, good, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $85-$95. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending Oct. 9, 1,699 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $175-$185. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$170. Oat hay, 3x3 squares, $135-$145. Wheat straw, large squares, $75-$85.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $130-$140; ground and delivered, $155-$165. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5.50-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, new crop, $120-$130, good, large rounds new crop, $100-$120, premium, large rounds, $120-$130. Brome, small squares, $7.25-$8/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $125-$135, large rounds, $95-$110. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. Certified weed free grass mulch, large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending Oct. 9, 556 tons of grinding alfalfa and 302 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.