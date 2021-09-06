Hay market prices steady for alfalfa and grass hay, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 31.
Demand is fair to good with trades slow across the state as producers report a slowdown in trades as folks do not seem to be buying much hay. They indicate that chopped triticale and corn silage is taking its place in the ration. Producers are finishing up third and fourth cuttings and report that without more rain, dryland alfalfa will be done. Most report hot and dry conditions across the state. Prices based on averages and given on a per-ton basis.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280 with an instance at $300. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-185. Stock or dry cow, $185-$195. Grinding alfalfa, $175-$185. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$210. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7.50-$8.50 per bale, 3x3 squares, $115-$125. Brome, large rounds, $80-$90. Wheat straw, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Aug. 28, 5,955 tons of grinding alfalfa and no dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $170-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$175 delivered. Ground and delivered, $190-$200. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $220-$235, 17% protein, $240-$250, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large squares, $100-$110. Brome, large rounds, $80-$90. Good oat hay, 3x4 squares, $110-$120. Sudan, large squares, $110-$120. For the week ending Aug. 28, 6,093 tons of grinding alfalfa and 645 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $245-$255. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $155-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $150-$160. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good 3x3 squares, $115-$125, good, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $70-$85. Good brome, small squares, $125-$135, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $85-$95. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending Aug. 28, 1,745 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Not a large enough sample to report.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; grass hay steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $130-$140, ground and delivered, $155-$165. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5-$6/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, old crop, $90-$100, large rounds, old crop, $60-$75, good, large rounds new crop, $100-$110, premium, large rounds, $120-$130. Brome, small squares, $7-$8/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $85-$100. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. Certified weed free grass mulch large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending Aug. 28, 617 tons of grinding alfalfa and 700 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
