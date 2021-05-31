Hay market prices were steady to $10 higher for alfalfa and mostly steady for grass hay, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, May 25.
Demand is good on limited supply. Rainy and cool weather across the state is keeping that first cutting from hitting the ground. Those folks who were lucky enough to get some hay baled prior to the rain cycle, report that the alfalfa was a little light and they point the finger at previous bug and frost damage. Inquires for new crop hay continue to roll in from both in state and out of state buyers, as our western and southwestern neighbors are in the grips of severe drought. Although more new crop prices were reported this past week, many producers are still not ready to shake on it. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted, and reflect the average price.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered steady to $5 higher; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock or dry cow, $175-$185. Current grinding alfalfa, $180-$190. New crop grinding alfalfa, $175-$190 with an instance at $200. Current ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $195-$220. New crop ground and delivered, $195-$205. Grass hay, large 4x4 squares, $95-$105. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, small squares, $3.50-$4.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $80-$90. For the week ending May 22, 18,447 tons of grinding alfalfa and 825 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on May 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $179.92, up $7.42 from the previous month, usage was 564 tons/day, down 10% and total usage was 16,915 tons.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets steady to $10 higher, grinding alfalfa, steady; ground/delivered steady to $5 higher; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-2$75. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Good, stock cow, $175-$185. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$175 delivered. Ground and delivered, $175-$190 with an instance at $190-$200. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $200-$225, 17% protein, $210-$230, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x3 squares, $115-$125, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Brome, large 3x4 squares, $85-$95, large rounds, $80-$90. Teff, large rounds, $135-$145. Sudan, large rounds, $90-$100. Corn stalks, $65-$75. Wheat straw, $60-$70. For the week ending May 22, 5,085 tons of grinding alfalfa and 509 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on May 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $165.41, up $4.95 from the previous month, usage was 285 tons/day, down 3% and total usage was 8,543 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa $5 to $15 higher, grass hay steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $155-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $140-$160. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good 3x3 squares, $100-$120, good, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $90-$120, large rounds, $60-$70. Brome, good, small squares, $120-$125, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $90-$120, large rounds, $70-$80. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$230. Dairy, Premium/Supreme 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $130-$140. Ground and delivered, not a large enough sample to report. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Wheat straw, large squares none reported.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $100-$120, 3x4 squares, $120-$145, Ground and delivered, $160-$170. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6-$7/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $105-$115, large rounds, $80-$90. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$80. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending May 22, 2,036 tons of grinding alfalfa and 663 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
