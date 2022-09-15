Compared to the last report, the hay market remained mostly steady on good demand, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Sept. 13.

HAY

There seems to be very little alfalfa hay available and those stockpiles that are not already bought up are being held onto with an iron fist. The owners are not willing to sell, just yet, in anticipation of either using it themselves or for higher prices. Producers in many parts of the state saw some rain this past week but most all agree that it was too little too late and did nothing to reverse current drought conditions. No good news was found in the Kansas Crop Progress and Condition report with pasture and range conditions rated 42% very poor, 30% poor, 20% fair, 8% good and 0% excellent. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

