Compared to the last report, the hay market remained mostly steady on good demand, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Sept. 13.
There seems to be very little alfalfa hay available and those stockpiles that are not already bought up are being held onto with an iron fist. The owners are not willing to sell, just yet, in anticipation of either using it themselves or for higher prices. Producers in many parts of the state saw some rain this past week but most all agree that it was too little too late and did nothing to reverse current drought conditions. No good news was found in the Kansas Crop Progress and Condition report with pasture and range conditions rated 42% very poor, 30% poor, 20% fair, 8% good and 0% excellent. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement slow to moderate. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares new crop, $10$12/bale. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Good stock or dry cow, $280-$285. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $230-$255, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $255–$265. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $260-$285. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $165-$175 delivered, small squares, $8/bale. For the week ending Sept. 10, 4,787 tons of grinding alfalfa and 500 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered steady, movement moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Good, stock cow, $250-$280. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $220-$230 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $235-$245 delivered. Ground and delivered, $230-$250. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $255-$265, 17% protein, $265-$275, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $160-$165, large 3x4 squares, old crop, $120-$130, 3x4 squares, $130-$140, large rounds, $100-$110. Brome, small squares, $/bale, 3x4 squares, $145-$155, large rounds, $135-$140. Sudan, large , $160-$170. Soybean stalks, large rounds, $145-$155. Wheat straw, $95-$105. For the week ending Sept. 10, 7,119 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,650 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Good stock cow, $220-$230. Fair grinding alfalfa, $170-$180. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $135-$145, good 3x4 squares, $140-$150, large rounds, $120-$130. Brome, large rounds, $140-$150, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $150-$175. Wheat straw, large rounds, $60-$70. For the week ending Sept. 10, 612 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Dairy, premium/supreme, 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $225-$235. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $195-$205 picked up out of the field.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered and grass hay steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $11.50-$12.50/bale. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Horse hay, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow 3x4 squares, $205-$235. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $210-$220, large square 3x4 squares, $235-$245; ground and delivered, old contracts, $175-$190; Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $8-$9/bale, large 3x4 squares, $135-$145, good large rounds, $120-$130. Brome, small squares, $8.50-$9.50/bale, large rounds, $145-$155. Wheat straw, small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $95-$105, large squares, $100-$120. For the week ending Sept. 10, 502 tons of grinding alfalfa and 600 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
