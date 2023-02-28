Compared to the last report, demand remained good, prices remained steady, trade activity was slow to moderate, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Feb. 28.
Producers state that the hay business remains slow with only a few new trades here and there. Field work is commencing as thoughts turn to spring with the first day of March arriving this week. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement slow to moderate. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares, $12-$14/bale. Dairy, 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock or dry cow, $295-$305. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $285-$300, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $300-$315. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $340-$350. Alfalfa/grass hay mix ground and delivered, $290-$300. For the week ending Feb. 25, 5,246 tons of grinding alfalfa and 825 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered, and alfalfa pellets steady, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $325. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $300-$310. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $290-$300 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $305-$315 delivered. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $300-$315; Alfalfa/soybean, ground and delivered, $295-$305. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $325-$335, 17% protein, $345-$350, dehydrated 17% protein, $395-$400. Sudan, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $200-$210, large rounds, $125-$130. Corn stalks, large rounds, $110-$120. Failed soybean bales, large rounds and large squares, $140-$180. Milo, large rounds, $125-$135. For the week ending Feb. 25, 7,520 tons of grinding alfalfa and 607 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa and grass hay steady; movement slow. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $260-$270. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $225-$235, large 3x4 squares, $285-$295. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $160-$165, good 3x4 squares, $155-$165, large rounds, $125-$135. Brome, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $155-$165. Corn stalks, large rounds, $120-$130 delivered. For the week ending Feb. 25, 1,179 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa and grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $345-$355 delivered, 3x3 squares, $305-$320 delivered. Dairy, Premium/Supreme 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $300-$315. Milo stalks, large rounds, $145-$150.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered and bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow. Alfalfa: Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Premium horse hay, small squares, $12.50-$13.50/bale, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $240-$250, large square 3x4 squares, $240-$250. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $275-$300. Alfalfa/prairie grass mix ground and delivered, $270-$275. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $8-$8.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $150-$160, good large rounds, $140-$150. Brome: small squares, $9-$9.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $170-$180. Sudan, large rounds, $150-$160 delivered, large 3x4 squares, $150-$160 delivered. Wheat straw, small , $6/bale, large rounds, $110-$115, large squares, $115-$125. Corn stalks, large rounds, $95-$100. For the week ending Feb. 25, 1,030 tons of grinding alfalfa and 317 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
