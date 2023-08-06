Compared to the last report, demand remains slow, and trade activity is slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 1.
Grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered alfalfa prices continue their softer trend, with dairy hay retaining its value. Grass hay prices this past week were mostly steady. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa steady; grinding alfalfa steady and ground and delivered $20 lower; movement slow. Alfalfa: Dairy, 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock or dry cow, $220-$280. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, new crop, $250-$260, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, new crop, $250-$260. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, new crop, $280-$290. Oat hay, new crop 3x4 squares, $160-$170. Teff, large rounds, $180-$185. Corn stalks, ground and delivered, $180-$195. For the week ending July 29, 4,096 tons of grinding alfalfa and 25 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa, $5-$10 lower, ground and delivered and alfalfa pellets steady; and movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $325/ton. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $295-$305. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds new crop, $250–$260 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, new crop, $250-$260 delivered. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $280-$290. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $320-$335, 17% protein, $340-$350, dehydrated 17% protein, $410-$420. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $130-$140, large squares, new crop, $150-$160, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Brome, new crop large rounds, $165-$185, large square 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $175-$185, small squares, $11.50-$12.50/bale. Oat hay, large 3x4 squares, $195-$205 delivered, oat straw, large rounds, $100 FOB. Mixed grass CRP, large rounds, $115-$125. Wheat straw, large rounds, $125-$135, small squares, $5-$6/bale. For the week ending July 29, 6,722 tons of grinding alfalfa and no dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa and grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay mostly steady, movement slow. Dairy alfalfa 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $270-$280 delivered. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $270-$280. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $175-$180/ton, large 3x4 squares, $175-$180, large rounds, $145-$155. Brome, large squares, $180-$190. For the week ending July 29, 593 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa lower; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, 3x3 squares, $300 new crop 1st cutting. Dairy, Premium/Supreme 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $295-$300. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $250-$255. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $280-$300.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered, grass steady; movement slow. Alfalfa: Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Premium horse hay, small squares, $13/bale, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow, 3x4 squares, $230-$240. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $240-$255. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $275-$300. Bluestem grass hay, small squares new crop, $8-$9/bale, large 3x4 squares, $150-$160, good large rounds, $140-$180. Brome, small squares, $10-$11/bale, large rounds, $145-$155, large 3x4 squares, $185-$195. Wheat straw, large rounds, $110-$125, large squares, $120-$130. Corn stalks, large squares, $100-$125 FOB. For the week ending July 29, 1,063 tons of grinding alfalfa and 262 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.