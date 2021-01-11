Hay market prices were steady to slightly higher for alfalfa hay, steady for grass hay, and demand remained strong with movement increasing 500 tons over the previous week, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Jan. 5.
Alfalfa continues to strengthen across the state and is hard to find, according to contributors in the southwest. As one producer put it, “everyone is putting together the best deal they can.” There are some thoughts that those who still have alfalfa for sale will turn loose of it now that we have flipped the calendar. Since the last report there have been some rains and snows to help ease Kansas’ drought stress. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa steady; grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady to $10 higher; movement good to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock or dry cow, $165-$175. Grinding alfalfa, $160-$170, with an instance at $180. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $165-$180 with an instance at $185-$195. Grass hay, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Sudan, large round, $85-$90. Sorghum, large rounds, $80-$90. Corn stalks, ground and delivered, $70-$75. Wheat straw, small squares, $3.50-$4.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $80-$90. For the week ending Jan. 2, 7,158 tons of grinding alfalfa and 2,075 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, steady; grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady to 10 higher; movement moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $140-$155 delivered. Ground and delivered, $155-$165. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $190-$205, 17% protein, $200-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, large 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $95-$100. Teff, large 3x4 squares, $135-$145, large rounds, $120-$130. Sudan, large rounds, $80-$85. Milo, ground and delivered, $85-$95. Corn stalks, large squares, $65, large rounds, $60. Wheat straw, large 4x4 squares, $65-$75. For the week ending Jan. 2, 7,725 tons of grinding alfalfa and 156 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $130-$145 delivered. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $100-$125, good 3x4 squares, $100-$120, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Good brome, small squares, none reported, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $95-$125, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$70. For the week ending Jan. 2, 1,622 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $10 higher; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$230. Premium/supreme dairy, 1/point RFV. Fair/good stock cow, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $120-$140. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, none reported. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Wheat straw, large squares, none reported.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, steady; grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady to $5 higher; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $120-$130. Ground and delivered, $140-$150. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $75-$85; Sudan, large rounds, $60-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Jan. 2, 1,316 tons of grinding alfalfa and 175 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agricutlure-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
