Compared to the last report demand remained strong, prices remained mostly steady, but actual trades were down in most regions last week, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Jan. 10.
Little has seemed to change since the last report as contributors indicate the market has been quiet for the first week of January. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares, $12-$14/bale. Dairy, 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock or dry cow, $295-$305. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $300-$310, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $305-$315. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $340-$350. Alfalfa/grass hay mix ground and delivered, $290-$300. Bluestem grass hay, large 3x4 squares, $155-$165. Corn stalks, large 3x4 squares, $140-$150. For the week ending Jan. 7, 4,812 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,100 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa mixed, ground and delivered, and alfalfa pellets steady, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $290-$305. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $280-$290, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $295-$300. Ground and delivered, $290-$310. Alfalfa/soybean, ground and delivered, $285-$300. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $320-$335, 17% protein, $325-$335, dehydrated 17% protein, $375-$385. CRP grass hay, $115-$125. Sudan, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $200-$210. Corn stalks, large rounds, $100-$110, ground and delivered, $220-$230. Soybean stalks, large rounds, $115-$125. Failed soybean bales, large round and large squares, $140-$180. Soybeans ground and delivered, $220-$225. Milo, large rounds, $120-$130. Wheat straw, $115-$125. For the week ending Jan. 7, 4,544 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,569 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, bluestem grass hay mixed, movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $255-$265. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $295-$300. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $140-$165, good 3x4 squares, $150-$165, large rounds, $120-$130. Brome, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $170-$180. Corn stalks, large rounds, $100-$110. For the week ending Jan. 7, 1,439 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa and grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $370-$380 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $300-$310. Milo stalks, large rounds, $145-$150.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .10 higher, grinding alfalfa, and bluestem grass hay steady, ground/delivered mostly steady, movement slow. Alfalfa: Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV; Premium horse hay, small squares, $12.50-$13.50/bale, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $230-$240, large square 3x4 squares, $245-$255. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $275-$300. Alfalfa/prairie grass mix, ground and delivered, $270-$275. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $190-$200, good large rounds, $140-$150. Brome, small squares, $9-$9.50/bale. Sudan, large rounds, $155-$165 delivered, large 3x4 squares, $165-$175 delivered. Wheat straw, small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $105-$110, large squares, $110-$120. Corn stalks, large rounds, $95-$105, ground and delivered, $145-$155. For the week ending Jan. 7, 682 tons of grinding alfalfa and 565 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.