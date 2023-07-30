Compared to the last report, demand remains slow, and trade activity is slow to moderate, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, July 25.
Grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered alfalfa prices have tumbled due to the quantity of rained on hay, with low testing hay moving to the grinder market. Higher quality alfalfa has retained its value. Grass hay prices continue to rise in some areas due to lower yields. Prices based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa steady; grinding alfalfa $25 lower and ground and delivered $20 to $25 lower; movement slow to moderate. Dairy alfalfa: , 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock or dry cow, $220-$280. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, new crop, $250-$260, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, new crop, $250-$260. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, new crop, $300-$310. Oat hay, new crop 3x4 squares, $160-$170. Teff, large rounds, $180-$185. Corn stalks, ground and delivered, $180-$195. For the week ending July 22, 5,402 tons of grinding alfalfa and 25 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa $5-$30 lower, ground and delivered $30 lower, and alfalfa pellets steady to $5 lower; and movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $325/ton. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $295-$305. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds new crop, $260–$270 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, new crop, $255-$265 delivered. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $280-$290. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $320-$335, 17% protein, $340-$350, dehydrated 17% protein, $410-$420. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $130-$140, large squares, new crop, $150-$160, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Brome, new crop, large rounds, $165-$185, 3x4 and 4x4 large squares, $175-$185, small squares, $11.50-$12.50/bale. Oat hay, large 3x4 squares, $195-$205 delivered, oat straw, large rounds, $100 fob. Mixed grass CRP, large rounds, $115-$125. Wheat straw, large rounds, $125-$135, small squares, $5-$6/bale. For the week ending July 22, 8,580 tons of grinding alfalfa and no dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa and grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay $5 to $10 higher, movement slow. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $270-$280 delivered. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $270-$280. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $175-$180/ton, large 3x4 squares, $180-$190, large rounds, $145-$155. Brome, large squares, $185-$195. For the week ending July 22, 608 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa lower; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, 3x3 squares, new crop 1st cutting, $300. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $295-$300. Fair/good
grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $250-$255. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $280-$300.
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady to 40 lower, bluestem grass hay steady, and brome grass steady to $5 higher; movement slow. Alfalfa: dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Premium horse hay, small squares, $13/bale, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow 3x4 squares, $230-$240. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $175-$185, large 3x4 squares, $240-$255. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $275-$300. Bluestem grass hay, small squares new crop, $8-$9/bale, large 3x4 squares, $150-$160, good large rounds, $140-$180. Brome, small squares, $10-$11/bale, large rounds, $145-$155, large 3x4 squares, $185-$195. Wheat straw, large rounds, $110-$125, large squares, $120-$130. Corn stalks, large squares, $100-$125 FOB. For the week ending July 22, 1,043 tons of grinding alfalfa and 387.50 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
