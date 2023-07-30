HAY

Compared to the last report, demand remains slow, and trade activity is slow to moderate, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, July 25.

Grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered alfalfa prices have tumbled due to the quantity of rained on hay, with low testing hay moving to the grinder market. Higher quality alfalfa has retained its value. Grass hay prices continue to rise in some areas due to lower yields. Prices based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

