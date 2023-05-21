Compared to the last report demand remains good, prices remained mostly steady, trade activity remains slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, May 16.
Many areas received rain last week. Producers report that the alfalfa is short but at least with the precipitation it is greening up and growing. New crop price remains elusive, but folks seem now to be mulling it over. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares, $14-$15/bale. Dairy, 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock or dry cow, $300-$315. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $295-$300, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $305-$315. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $340-$350. Alfalfa/grass hay mix ground and delivered, $310-$320. Bluestem grass hay, $150-$160. For the week ending May 13, 6988.75 tons of grinding alfalfa and 550 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold. The average paid by feedlots on May 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $304.11, down $13.34 from the previous month, which includes mixed loads, usage was 647 tons/day, up 33% and total usage was 19,421.5 tons.
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered, and alfalfa pellets steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 lower, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $325/ton. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $295-$305. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $295-$305 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $295-$305 delivered. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $320-$330. Alfalfa/soybean, ground and delivered, $295-$310. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $325-$335, 17% protein, $345-$350, dehydrated 17% protein, $395-$400. For the week ending May 13, 6,939.5 tons of grinding alfalfa and no dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold. The average paid by feedlots on May 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $261.72, down $4.63 from the previous month, which includes mixed loads, usage was 212 tons/day, down 20% and total usage was 6,360 tons.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, grass hay steady, movement slow. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $260-$270. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $265-$275. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $160-$165, good 3x4 squares, $160-$170, large rounds, $140-$150. Brome, large squares, $180-$200 delivered. For the week ending May 13, 1,026 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa and grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$320, 3x3 squares, $305-$320 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Fair/good stock cow, $295-$300. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $295-$310.
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered and bluestem grass hay steady, grinding alfalfa mixed, movement slow. Alfalfa: Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Premium horse hay, small squares, $12.50-$13.50/bale, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow, 3x4 squares, $230-$240. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $240-$250, large 3x4 squares, $290-$300 delivered. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $275-$300. Alfalfa/prairie grass mix, ground and delivered, $270-$275. Bluestem grass hay, large 3x4 squares, $150-$160, good large rounds, $155-$165. Brome, large rounds, $150-$160. Sudan,large rounds, $130-$150. Wheat straw, large squares, $120-$130. Corn stalks, large squares, $135-$145 delivered. For the week ending May 13, 768 tons of grinding alfalfa and 125 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
