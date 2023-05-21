HAY

Compared to the last report demand remains good, prices remained mostly steady, trade activity remains slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, May 16.

Many areas received rain last week. Producers report that the alfalfa is short but at least with the precipitation it is greening up and growing. New crop price remains elusive, but folks seem now to be mulling it over. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

