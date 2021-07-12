Hay market prices were steady for alfalfa and mostly steady for grass hay while demand remains good, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, July 6.
A stalled frontal boundary brought widespread rain to the region with the largest totals, 2 to 8-plus inches, falling over eastern Kansas and eastern Nebraska, decreasing drought category percentages. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for the week of June 29, abnormal dryness decreased to near 10%, and no moderate drought or severe drought was reported.
Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted, and are averages.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered, grinding alfalfa steady; movement moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $175-$185. Grinding alfalfa, $180-$190 with instances at $200. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $205-$215 with instances at $230-$240. Brome grass hay, large rounds, $115-$125. For the week ending July 3, 7,101 tons of grinding alfalfa and 743 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $185-$195. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$175 delivered. Ground and delivered, $185-$195 with an instance at $200. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $215-$225, 17% protein, $220-$230, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$315. Bluestem grass hay, 3x3 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$75. For the week ending July 3, 5,830 tons of grinding alfalfa and 250 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa, grass hay steady to $5 higher, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow $155-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $140-$160. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$130, good 3x3 squares, $100-$120, good, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $90-$115, large rounds, $65-$75. Good brome, small squares, $120-$130, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $110-$120. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending July 3, 2,844 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $245-$255. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $140-$150 with an instance at $155-$160. Ground and delivered, not a large enough sample to report. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grass hay mostly steady, movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $100-$120, 3x4 squares, $120-$145, Ground and delivered, $160-$170. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6-$7/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, old crop, $90-$100, large rounds, $60-$70. Brome, small squares, $7-$8/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $120-$135, large rounds, $100-$115; Wheat straw, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. For the week ending July 3, 932 tons of grinding alfalfa and 200 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculure-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
