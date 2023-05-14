HAY

Compared to the last report, demand remains good, prices remained steady, trade activity remains slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, May 9.

The current outlook of the 2023 hay crop remains bleak. Although some areas have received rain which helped green things up, most places report little precipitation, and all crops are going backward. Even the irrigated alfalfa is short due to cool weather and dry conditions. New crop pricing is very slow to come in and have been hear-say versus actual contracted trades. It should be no surprise, however, that pricing is expected to start off at current prices if not bump up a bit. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

