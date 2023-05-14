Compared to the last report, demand remains good, prices remained steady, trade activity remains slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, May 9.
The current outlook of the 2023 hay crop remains bleak. Although some areas have received rain which helped green things up, most places report little precipitation, and all crops are going backward. Even the irrigated alfalfa is short due to cool weather and dry conditions. New crop pricing is very slow to come in and have been hear-say versus actual contracted trades. It should be no surprise, however, that pricing is expected to start off at current prices if not bump up a bit. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares, $14-$15/bale. Dairy, 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock or dry cow, $300-$315. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $295-$300, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $305-$315. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $340-$350. Alfalfa/grass hay mix, ground and delivered, $310-$320. Bluestem grass hay, $150-$160. For the week ending May 6, 4,704.25 tons of grinding alfalfa and 550 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered, and alfalfa pellets steady, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $325/ton. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $295-$305. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $290-$300 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $300-$310 delivered. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $320-$330. Alfalfa/soybean mix, ground and delivered, $300-$315. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $325-$335, 17% protein, $345-$350, dehydrated 17% protein, $395-$400. For the week ending May 6, 6,604.5 tons of grinding alfalfa and no dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, grass hay steady, movement slow. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $260-$270. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large square 3x4 squares, $265-$275. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $160-$165, good 3x4 squares, $160-$170, large rounds, $140-$150. Brome, large squares, $180-$200 delivered. Corn stalks, large rounds, $120-$130 delivered. For the week ending May 6, 1,049 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa and grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$320, 3x3 squares, $305-$320 delivered. Dairy, Premium/Supreme 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $295-$300. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $295-$310.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered and bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow. Alfalfa: Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV; Horse hay, premium small squares, $12.50-$13.50/bale, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow, 3x4 squares, $230-$240. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $235-$245, large square 3x4 squares, $280-$290 delivered. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $275-$300. Alfalfa/prairie grass mix ground and delivered, $270-$275. Bluestem grass hay, large 3x4 squares, $150-$160, good large rounds, $150-$160. Brome, large rounds, $130-$150. Sudan, large round, $130-$150. Wheat straw, large squares, $120-$130. Corn stalks, large squares, $135-$145 delivered. For the week ending May 6, 1,020 tons of grinding alfalfa and 150 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
