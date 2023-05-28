HAY

Compared to the last report, demand remains good, trade activity remains slow and prices remained mostly steady, however there was an undertone of strength to both grass hay and alfalfa, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, May 23.

First cut alfalfa is right around the corner, 2 to 4 weeks out depending on where you are in the state. Others have hay hitting the ground although the crop is thin and only yielded 60-70% of normal. Worries continue over the lack of roughage available both now and into the future and brome yields, which are expected to low. New crop price remains elusive but will likely start off where we left off. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

