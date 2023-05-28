Compared to the last report, demand remains good, trade activity remains slow and prices remained mostly steady, however there was an undertone of strength to both grass hay and alfalfa, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, May 23.
First cut alfalfa is right around the corner, 2 to 4 weeks out depending on where you are in the state. Others have hay hitting the ground although the crop is thin and only yielded 60-70% of normal. Worries continue over the lack of roughage available both now and into the future and brome yields, which are expected to low. New crop price remains elusive but will likely start off where we left off. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, ground and delivered steady to $5 higher, movement slow. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares, $14-$15/bale. Dairy, 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock or dry cow, $300-$315. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $295-$300, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $305-$315. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $345-$355. Alfalfa/grass hay mix, ground and delivered, $310-$320. Bluestem grass hay, $155-$165. For the week ending May 20, 6088.75 tons of grinding alfalfa and 550 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered, and alfalfa pellets steady, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $325/ton. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $295-$305. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $295-$305 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $295-$305 delivered. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $320-$330; Alfalfa/soybean: ground and delivered, $295-$310. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein 325-335, 17% protein, $345-$350, dehydrated 17% protein, $395-$400. For the week ending May 20, 6,709.50 tons of grinding alfalfa and no dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay steady to $5 higher, movement slow. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good, stock cow 260-270. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $275-$285. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $170-$180, good 3x4 squares, $160-$170, large rounds, $145-$155. Brome, large square, $190-$200 delivered. For the week ending May 20, 840 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa and grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$320, 3x3 squares, $305-$320 delivered. Dairy, Premium/Supreme 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $295-$300. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $295-$310.
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa mixed, and bluestem grass hay steady to 5 lower, movement slow. Alfalfa: Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $12.50-$13.50/bale, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow, 3x4 squares, $230-$240. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $250-$260 delivered, large 3x4 squares, $285-$295 delivered. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $280-$300; Alfalfa/prairie grass mix ground and delivered, $270-$275. Bluestem grass hay, large 3x4 squares, $145-$155, good large rounds, $145-$155. Brome, large rounds, $150-$160. Sudan, large rounds, $130-$150. Wheat straw, large squares, $120-$130. Corn stalks, large squares, $135-$145 delivered. For the week ending May 20, 787 tons of grinding alfalfa and 125 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.