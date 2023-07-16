HAY

Compared to the last report on June 27, demand remains good, trade activity slow to moderate, and prices dropped significantly lower in the last two weeks for grinding alfalfa, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, July 11.

However, there is an undertone of strength to the grass hay market. Producers continue to try to swath and bale hay across south central and southwest regions but are having difficulty with all the rain. Meanwhile, in the eastern third of the state, rain is scarce on the prairie and with the poor brome harvest, grass price is expected to rise. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

