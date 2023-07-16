Compared to the last report on June 27, demand remains good, trade activity slow to moderate, and prices dropped significantly lower in the last two weeks for grinding alfalfa, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, July 11.
However, there is an undertone of strength to the grass hay market. Producers continue to try to swath and bale hay across south central and southwest regions but are having difficulty with all the rain. Meanwhile, in the eastern third of the state, rain is scarce on the prairie and with the poor brome harvest, grass price is expected to rise. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa steady; grinding alfalfa, $5-$15 lower; ground and delivered, $5 to $15 lower, movement slow to moderate. Alfalfa: Dairy, 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock or dry cow, $300-$315. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, old crop, $285-$295, new crop, $280-$290, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, new crop, $295-$305. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $335-$345, new crop, $325-$340. Corn stalks, ground and delivered, $180-$195. Milo, large rounds, $135-$145, For the week ending July 8, 9,568 tons of grinding alfalfa and 25 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered, alfalfa pellets steady; and grinding alfalfa $5 to $15 lower, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $325/ton. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $295-$305. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $275-$290 delivered, new crop, $260–$275 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $285-$295 delivered, new crop, $270-$280 delivered. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $315-$325. Alfalfa/soybean, ground and delivered, $295-$310. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $320-$330, 17% protein, $345-$360, dehydrated 17% protein, $420-$425. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $130-$140, large squares, $145-$155, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Brome, large rounds, $130-$140, large square 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $170-$180, small squares, $11.50-$12.50/bale. Rye grass, new crop, 3x4 squares, $235-$245. Oat hay, large 3x4 squares, $195-$205 delivered, oat straw, large rounds, $100 fob. Wheat straw, large rounds, $125-$135, small squares, $5-$6/bale. For the week ending July 8, 7,424 tons of grinding alfalfa and no dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay steady, movement slow. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $260-$270. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $275-$285. Bluestem grass hay, large 3x4 squares, $165-$175, large round old crop, $140-$155. Brome, large squares, $185-$195 delivered. For the week ending July 8, 775 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa and grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$320, 3x3 squares, $300 new crop 1st cutting. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $295-$300. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $290-$305. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $280-$300.
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered, grinding alfalfa steady, and bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow. Alfalfa: Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Premium horse hay, small squares, $12/bale, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow 3x4 squares, $230-$240, new crop $280-$300;. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $250-$260, large square 3x4 squares, $250-$275, new crop, $290-$300 F.O.B. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $290-$300. Bluestem grass hay, small squares new crop, $8-$9/bale, large 3x4 squares, $150-$160, good large rounds, $140-$180. Brome, large rounds, $140-$150, large square 3x4 squares, $170-$180. Sudan, large rounds, $130-$150. Wheat straw, large squares, $120-$130. Corn stalks, large squares, $100-$125 fob. For the week ending July 8, 622 tons of grinding alfalfa and 125 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
