HAY

Compared to the last report, demand remains good, prices remained steady and trade activity remains slow, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, April 4.

Drought continues to be the main topic on everyone’s mind these days, especially for those in central and southwest Kansas. Winter wheat did not come up across much of that area and significant precipitation is needed over the next few weeks. Drought is also impacting groundwater levels across south central and western Kansas. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.