HAY

Compared to the last report, demand remains good, trade activity slow to moderate, and prices remained mostly steady, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, June 27.

There has been a softening undertone to the market as producers continue to swath and bale hay across all the regions. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted. Due to the July 4th holiday, next report will be released July 11.

Tags

