HAY

Compared to the last report, demand remains good, trade activity remains slow, and prices remained mostly steady, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, June 6.

Hay is starting to hit the ground, even with rain chances, and new crop prices continue to trickle in. However, there seems to be a standoff between buyers and sellers, with buyers wanting lower prices before purchasing and sellers wanting to maintain current price due to dry conditions. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

