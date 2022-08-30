HAY

Compared to the last report, the hay market was steady for most regions while demand has stayed constant, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 30.

With the return of the heat and little to no rainfall in the forecast, producers are doing everything in their power to maintain a steady feed supply for fall while also preparing their winter feed. Everything that can be baled is being baled, including failed corn, beans, and milo. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

