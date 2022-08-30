Compared to the last report, the hay market was steady for most regions while demand has stayed constant, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 30.
With the return of the heat and little to no rainfall in the forecast, producers are doing everything in their power to maintain a steady feed supply for fall while also preparing their winter feed. Everything that can be baled is being baled, including failed corn, beans, and milo. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement slow to moderate. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares new crop, $12/bale. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Good stock or dry cow, $280-$285. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, new crop, $230-$245, new crop large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $255–$265. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $260-$285. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $165-$175 delivered, small squares, $8/bale. For the week ending Aug. 27, 8,684 tons of grinding alfalfa and 500 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, mostly steady, ground and delivered steady to $5 higher, movement moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Good stock cow, new crop, $250-$280. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop large rounds, $215-$225 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $235-$245 delivered. Ground and delivered, $230-$245. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $255-$265, 17% protein, $265-$275, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $160-$165, large 3x4 squares, old crop, $120-$130, new crop 3x4 squares, $130-$140, large rounds, $100-$110. Brome, small squares, $9/bale, 3x4 squares, $145-$155, large rounds, $135-$140. Sudan: large rounds, $160-$170. Soybean stalks, large rounds, $145-$155. Wheat straw, $95-$105. For the week ending Aug. 27, 5,620 tons of grinding alfalfa and 2,336 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $220-$230. Fair grinding alfalfa, $170-$180. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $135-$145, good 3x4 squares, $140-$150, large rounds, $120-$130. Brome, large rounds, $140-$150, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $150-$175. Wheat straw, large rounds, $60-$70. For the week ending Aug. 27, 1,028 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $225-$235. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $195-$205 picked up out of the field.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered and grass hay steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares,$11.50-$12.50/bale. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV, supreme, $240-$280, premium, $230-$260, good, $195-$240. Horse hay, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow 3x4 squares, $205-$235. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa new crop, $205-$215, good, large 3x4 squares, $235-$245. Ground and delivered, old contracts, $175-$190. Grass, hay: Bluestem, small squares 8-9/bale, large 3x4 squares 135-145, good large rounds new crop 120-130, Brome: small squares 8.50-9.50/bale, new crop large rounds, $145-$155. Oat straw, large rounds, $85-$95. Wheat straw, small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $95-$105, large squares, $110-$120. For the week ending Aug. 27, 771 tons of grinding alfalfa and 516 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
