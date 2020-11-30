Hay market prices were steady with an undertone of strength, while demand remained strong, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market New Service, Nov. 24.
Movement was good for those who have not been affected by illness or quarantines. Warm and dry weather seems to be the norm across the state, and all could use some rain, which hopefully will be received this week. Next report will be issued Dec. 8. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement good to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $240-$250. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock or dry cow, $155-$165. Grinding alfalfa, $140-$150, with instances at $160. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $160-$170 with an instance at $175. Grass hay, small squares, $8/bale, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110. Sorghum, large rounds, $80-$90. Wheat straw, small squares, $3.50-$4.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $80-$90. For the week ending Nov. 21, 11,359 tons of grinding alfalfa and 3,975 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on Nov. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $155.03, up $2.13 from the previous month, usage was 559 tons/day, down 9% and total usage was 17,342.5 tons.
South central:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, alfalfa pellets, steady; movement moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $90-$110, $135-$145 delivered. Ground and delivered, $140-$155, with an instance at $160-$165. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $190-$205, 17% protein, $200-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, large 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $95-$100. Teff, large 3x4 squares, $135-$145, large rounds, $120-$130. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$85. Crabgrass, large rounds, $60-$70. Milo ground and delivered, $85-$95. Corn stalks: large squares, $65, large rounds $60. Wheat straw, large 4x4 squares, $65-$75. For the week ending Nov. 21, 7,610 tons of grinding alfalfa and 275 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on Nov. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $132.63, down .15 from the previous month, usage was 298 tons/day, down 9% and total usage was 9,233.5 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grass hay mostly steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $130-$145 delivered. Ground and delivered, none reported. Good bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, 3x3 squares, $100-$125, 3x4 squares, $100-$120, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $95-$125, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw: 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$70. For the week ending Nov. 21, 1,347 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$230. Premium/supreme dairy, 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $95-$105. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $125-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Wheat straw, large squares none reported.
North central/northeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay, steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered, $130-$150. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $75-$85. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Nov. 21, 724 tons of grinding alfalfa and 422 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
