In Nebraska, Sept. 19, compared to last week alfalfa hay sold unevenly steady, grass hay steady, according to the USDA Market News Service.
Alfalfa pellets sold mostly steady with eastern market trending 20 lower on 17% protein pellets. Demand was light to moderate.
Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted. All hay market reports courtesy of USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
Eastern/central—Fair alfalfa, large squares, $160; good, large rounds, $100-$105, few at $115; fair large rounds, $85. Premium prairie hay, large rounds, $125-$130; good, large rounds, $100-$110; premium, small squares, $170-$180. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $300; sun-cured alfalfa 15% protein, $260.
Platte Valley—Good alfalfa, large rounds, $105. Premium grass hay, large rounds, $120-$130. Oat hay, large rounds, $80. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $140-$145. Ground and delivered alfalfa-cornstalk mix, $125-$135. Oat/cane mix ground and delivered, $115. Ground and delivered corn stalks, $110. Dehydrated alfalfa pellet, 17% protein, $275; Sun-cured alfalfa, 15% protein, $240.
Western—Good alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165; fair, large squares, $140. Premium alfalfa/orchard mix, large squares, $230. Straw, large squares, $65-$80. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $153-$158. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $255.
In South Dakota, Sept. 20, alfalfa and grass mostly steady, reported sales still rather limited. Good demand for high quality alfalfa hay, especially from out of state buyers, demand only moderate for lower quality hay as this supply is more plentiful due to the persistent summer rains.
East River—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $230, small squares, $6.50/bale; fair/good, large squares, $165; fair, large rounds, $120-$130; utility, large rounds and squares, $100. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $245; 17% protein, $250. Alfalfa meal, 17% protein, $255. Good grass, large rounds, $120; fair, large rounds, $80-$110; utility, large rounds, $65. Premium alfalfa/grass mix, large squares, $225; fair, large squares, $135. Sudan grass, large rounds, baleage, $100 delivered. Straw, large rounds, $90-$100, large squares, $110-$120.
West River—Alfalfa, grass, and alfalfa/grass mix, no reported sales.
In Iowa, Sept. 20, prices were higher this week, although hay quality was trending lower.
Supreme alfalfa, small squares, $280-$340; premium, small squares, $210-$330, large squares, $200, large rounds, $200; good, small squares, $200. Premium alfalfa/grass, small squares, $210-$260, large squares, $240-$275; good, large squares, $160-$195, large rounds, $155-$195; fair, large rounds, $90-$150. Premium grass, small squares, $200; good, small squares, $180-$185, large squares, $120-$180, large rounds, $100-$160; fair, large rounds, $90; utility, large rounds, $65-$85. Oat straw, small squares, $100, large squares, $80, large rounds, $70-$85. Wheat straw, small squares, $200, large squares, $145. Supreme organic alfalfa, small squares, $350. Organic alfalfa/grass, small squares, $300-$325
In Wyoming, Sept. 19, compared to last week hay sold steady. Demand was moderate to good from local buyers with very good demand from out of state buyers.
Eastern—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $180, small squares, $270; good, large squares, $150-$160; fair, large squares, $140. Good/premium alfalfa/grass, large squares, $200-$215. Straw, large squares, $70-$80. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $255.
Central/western—Alfalfa, Good large squares 160-165; Fair large squares 120-130. Premium small squares -220. Alfalfa/Orchard grass: Premium small squares 225-250; Fair large squares 120-130. Timothy: Good to Premium large squares 240; Premium small squares 235-250. Mix grasses: Fair large squares 120-130. Certified weed seed free alfalfa cubes, bulk, $230-$240, 50 pound bags, $280.
In Colorado, Sept. 19, trade activity and demand light to moderate.
Northeast—Premium alfalfa, medium squares, $237.50, retail/stable, small squares, $280-$285 ($8-$8.50/bale), retail/stable. Premium alfalfa/grass, small squares, ($8.50/bale), retail/stable. Premium grass, small squares, $315 ($9/bale), retail/stable, small squares delivered, $370 ($12/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southeast—Premium alfalfa, medium squares, $235, retail/stable, small squares, $322.50 ($10/bale), retail/stable. Premium, grass, small squares, $315 ($9/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
San Luis Valley—Premium grass large squares, $150. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southwest—Premium grass, small squares, $275-$300 ($9/bale), certified weed free. No reported quotes from all other classes of hay.
Mountains/northwest—Premium meadow grass hay, large squares, $200, small squares, $275 ($7.50/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
In Missouri, Sept. 19, hay movement remains slow and prices are steady to weak, especially on average to lower quality hay which there seems to be no shortage of at the current time. Hay supplies are moderate, demand is light to moderate.
Supreme alfalfa (RFV <185), $185-$225 small squares, $7-$9/bale; premium (RFV 170-180), $170-$200; good (RFV 150-170), $120-$160, small squares, $5-$7/bale; fair (RFV 130-150),$100-$125. Good mixed grass hay, $80-$120, small squares, $6-$8/bale (some alfalfa/grass mix). Fair/good mixed grass hay, $60-$80, small squares, $3-$6/bale. Fair mixed grass hay, large rounds, $35-$50/bale, 4 x 5 round bale, $25-$40/bale. Good brome grass, $80-$120; fair/good, $50-$80. Wheat hay, large rounds, $40-$55/bale. Wheat straw, small squares, $3-$6/bale.
In Oklahoma, Sept. 19, alfalfa and hay movement limited and prices remain steady to weak for all classes. Hay trade has been light as producers finish up their fourth cutting and prepare for a fifth cutting.
Central—Supreme alfalfa, small squares FOB picked up in the barn, $14-$15/bale; premium, $242-$244 delivered to Texas; good, $180-$185, delivered in Oklahoma. Good grass hay, $90-$120.
Eastern—No alfalfa trades reported. Good/fair grass hay, $50-$60/bale delivered to Louisiana and Texas.
Western—Good/premium, $180-$185, FOB. Grinder, $100 FOB. Good grass hay, $70-$75 FOB.
In Texas, Sept. 20, most hay trades were steady with instances of alfalfa $5 lower. Trade activity and demand were moderate.
Panhandle/High Plains—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered $245-$255; good, $175-$190. Premium, small bales, delivered, $264-$272, $8-$8.25/bale. Ground alfalfa, delivered to feedlots, average $170-$200. Calf, $210-$215. Premium/supreme coastal bermuda, large bales delivered, $140-$165. Wheat, large bales, delivered, beardless, $130-$150; bearded, $100-$130. Wheat straw, large bales, delivered, $95-$100. Sorghum:, large bales, delivered, green, $150; brown, $95-$115. Triticale, large bales, delivered, $125-$135. Oat, large bales, delivered, $170. Cotton burrs, ground and delivered, $90-$100.
Far west/Trans Pecos—Premium/supreme alfalfa, small squares, delivered local or FOB, $290-$330, $10-$11/bale, large squares, FOB, $250-$265; Good/premium, $230-$245.
North/central/east—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $255-$260. Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $8-$10/bale. large rounds, FOB, $65-$75/roll.
South—Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $8-$10 per bale, large rounds, FOB and delivered locally, $120-$160, $60-$80/roll; fair/good, $5-$8/bale. Fair grass mix, $100-$110, $50-$55/roll.
In New Mexico, Sept. 20, alfalfa hay large bales prices steady. Trade limited, demand moderate.
East—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $230-$260; good, $200-$220, delivered to dairies. Baled wheat hay, $150-$180, small bales, $12/bale. Oat hay, small squares, $8/bale.
Southeast—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $220; good, $200-210, delivered to dairies. Premium/supreme alfalfa, small square, bundle (21 bales) two tie, $320 per ton loaded on truck. Wheat hay, large bales, $170-$190.
South/southwest—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200-$250; good, $150-$200; fair, $130-$150 delivered to dairies. Premium/supreme, small bales alfalfa, bundle (21 bales) three tie, $200-$230 per ton, two tie, $7-$10/bale FOB. Wheat hay, large squares $150-$200, round bales, $110, small bales two tie, $4.50-$8/bale. Oat hay, $150-$180.
North central—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares delivered to dairy, $200, small squares, three tie, $19, two tie, $8-$10/bale; organic two tie, $11/bale. Alfalfa/grass mix, small squares, organic two tie, $11/bale. Cow hay, $7/bale. Grass hay, small squares, $10-$12/bale. Oat hay, large bales, $165-$180.
In Minnesota, Sept. 18, the hay trade was steady.
Utility alfalfa, large rounds, $85. Fair alfalfa/grass mix, large rounds, $75; utility, large rounds, $65. Fair grass, large rounds, $70-$80; utility, large rounds, $50-$65. Wheat straw, large rounds, $54/bale.
In Montana, Sept. 20, alfalfa hay sold fully steady. Slow market activity was seen again this week as ranchers are slow to buy.
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165; premium, large squares, $150-$160, small squares, $225-$250; good, large squares, $130-$135, export $125, large rounds, $110-$120, small squares, $175-$180; fair/good: large squares, $110-$125, large rounds, $75-$100, old crop, $60-$75, small squares, $125-$150; utility, large rounds, $40-$60, large squares, $90-$110. Premium grass/alfalfa, small squares, $180; good, large rounds, $130-$135; fair, large squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $75-$90. Premium grass, large rounds, $125; good, large rounds, $85-$110; fair, large squares, $100-$125, large rounds, $75-$80; utility, large rounds, $65-$75. Premium timothy grass, small squares, $240-$270; good, small squares, $160-$180. Barley hay, large squares, $40-$45. Barley straw, large rounds, $40-$45. Wheat straw, south central, large squares, $40, large rounds, $40; northern, large squares, $35-$45, large rounds, $35-$45.
Source: USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
