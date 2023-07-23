Compared to the last report, demand has slowed, and trade activity is slow to moderate, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, July 18.
Grinding alfalfa prices continue to soften while higher quality alfalfa has retained its value. Grass hay prices are steady to a touch higher. Some producers are having trouble putting up their second or third cutting, as all have struggled to put up hay without any rain on it. Low testing hay, therefore, is moving to the grinder market. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa steady; grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered steady to $5 lower, movement slow to moderate. Alfalfa: Dairy, 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock or dry cow, $220-$280. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, old crop, $285-$295, new crop, $275-$285, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, new crop, $295-$305. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $330-$340, new crop $320-$335. Oat hay, new crop 3x4 squares, $160-$170. Corn stalks, ground and delivered, $180-$195. For the week ending July 15, 7,932 tons of grinding alfalfa and 25 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold. The average paid by feedlots on July 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $318.69, down $15.31 from the previous month, which includes mixed hay loads, usage was 653 tons/day, up nearly 2% and total usage was 19,584 tons.
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered, alfalfa pellets steady; and grinding alfalfa $5 to $10 lower, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $325/ton. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $295-$305. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds old crop, $270-$285 delivered, new crop, $260–$275 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $285-$295 delivered, new crop $260-$270 delivered. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $315-$325. Alfalfa/soybean, ground and delivered, $295-$310. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $320-$330, 17% protein, $345-$360, dehydrated 17% protein, $415. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $130-$140, large squares, $145-$155, small squares, $9.50-$10.50/bale. Brome, new crop large rounds, $165-$185, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $175-$185, small squares, $11.50-$12.50/bale. Rye grass, new crop 3x4 squares, $235-$245. Oat hay, large 3x4 squares, $195-$205 delivered, oat straw, large rounds, $100 FOB. Mixed grass CRP large rounds, $115-$125. Wheat straw, large rounds, $125-$135, small squares, $5-$6/bale. For the week ending July 15, 6,520 tons of grinding alfalfa and no dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold. The average paid by feedlots on July 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $265.85, down $31.90 from the previous month, which includes mixed hay loads, usage was 168 tons/day, down 5% and total usage was 5,039 tons.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa steady to 5 lower, grass hay mostly steady, movement slow. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $280-$290. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $270-$280. Bluestem grass hay, large 3x4 squares, $170-$180, large rounds old crop, $140-$155. Brome, large squares,
$185-$195 delivered. For the week ending July 15, 706 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa and grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$320, 3x3 squares, $300 new crop first cutting. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $295-$300. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $290-$305. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $280-$300.
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered, grinding alfalfa steady, and bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow. Alfalfa: Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Premium horse hay, small squares, $12/bale, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Stock cow 3x4 squares, $230-$240, new crop, $280-$300. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $200-$230, large 3x4 squares, $240-$255. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $275-$300. Bluestem grass hay, small squares new crop, $8-$9/bale, large 3x4 squares, $150-$160, good large rounds, $140-$180. Brome, large rounds, $140-$150, large 3x4 squares, $180-$190. Sudan, large rounds, $130-$150. Wheat straw, large squares, $120-$130. Corn stalks, large squares, $100-$125 FOB. For the week ending July 15, 1,003 tons of grinding alfalfa and 225 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
