HAY

Compared to the last report, demand has slowed, and trade activity is slow to moderate, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, July 18.

Grinding alfalfa prices continue to soften while higher quality alfalfa has retained its value. Grass hay prices are steady to a touch higher. Some producers are having trouble putting up their second or third cutting, as all have struggled to put up hay without any rain on it. Low testing hay, therefore, is moving to the grinder market. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.