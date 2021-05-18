Hay market prices were mostly steady across the state and demand for all hay was light to moderate as cattle return to pastures, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, May 11.
The cool weather is keeping the hay from really taking off. Most folks are another 2 to 3 weeks out, however, some folks have been spotted swathing and baling up alfalfa. Those who have managed to get some bales put up report that the alfalfa was a little light and point the finger at bug and frost damage. Producers report they are receiving a lot of inquiries concerning new crop. Although more new crop prices were reported this past week, many producers are still not ready to shake on it. Prices given on a per-ton basis, and reflect the average price. Next report will be released May 25.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 higher; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock or dry cow, $175-$185. Current grinding alfalfa, $175-$185. New crop grinding alfalfa, $170-$180 with an instance at $195. Current ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$220. New crop ground and delivered, $190-$205. Grass hay, large 4x4 squares, $95-$105. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, small squares, $3.50-$4.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $80-$90. For the week ending May 8, 11,699 tons of grinding alfalfa and 850 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, steady; grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Good, stock cow, $175-$185. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$175 delivered. Ground and delivered, $170-$185 with an instance at $190-$200. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $200-$215, 17% protein, $210-$220, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x3 squares, $115-$125, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Brome, large 3x4 squares, $85-$95, large rounds, $80-$90. Teff, large rounds, $135-$145. Sudan, large rounds, $90-$100. Corn stalks, $65-$75. Wheat straw, $60-$70. For the week ending May 8, 7,356 tons of grinding alfalfa and 584 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grass hay steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $155-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $135-$145. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good 3x3 squares, $100-$120, good 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $90-$120, large rounds, $60-$70. Good brome, small squares, $120-$125, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $90-$120, large rounds, $70-$80. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending May 8, 1,330 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$230. Dairy, premium/supreme 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $130-$140. Ground and delivered, not a large enough sample to report. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Wheat straw, large squares none reported.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $120-$130. Ground and delivered, $160-$170. Bluestem Grass hay, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $105-$115, large rounds, $80-$90. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$80. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending May 8, 4,909 tons of grinding alfalfa and 437.5 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.