Priced accordingly

Journal photo by Kylene Scott.

Dry conditions and extreme heat have slowed the growth of hay and straw in some parts of the state. If you’re short on supply, consider finding a seller through the free hay and straw directory offered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

More than 70 farms and farm companies are listed as selling hay and/or straw across the state, with details about the crop, as well as information about delivery, custom baling and hay grinding services.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.