Grazing specialist, Jim Gerrish, a well-known rancher, researcher, grazing educator and co-founder of the Missouri grazing school returns to Kansas to offer six different days of grazing education topics to help producers make better choices of their pasture and grazing opportunities.

Each workshop, which will be from 9 a.m. to 3 pm., March 13 to 18, is tailored for livestock producers specifically and will focus on improving soil health and grazing practices to protect the environment and improve water quality and farm/ranch profitability.

