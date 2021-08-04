Hay market prices remain steady for both alfalfa and grass hay while demand was fair to good, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, July 20.
The southwest and south-central regions have seen a slowdown in sales of grinder hay, and although there were no price changes, the feeling is that the grinder market has softened. Producers report that spotty rains continue slow down haying especially in the east part of the state, where prairie hay has been slow to come on this year and many are just now getting started. Several pockets of dry conditions can be seen in the northwest and along a swath that reaches from the north central border to the south-central border. These regions could definitely use a drink as crops are going backwards. Prices given on a per-ton basis, and are based on averages.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered, steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $175-$185. Grinding alfalfa, $180-$190. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $205-$215. Brome grass hay, large rounds, $115-$125. For the week ending July 17, 8,574 tons of grinding alfalfa and 500 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $175-$185. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $165-$175 delivered. Ground and delivered, $190-$200. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $220-$230, 17% protein, $225-$230, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$315. Brome, large rounds, $65-$75. Good oat hay, 3x4 squares, $115-$125. For the ending July 17, 4,832 tons of grinding alfalfa and 275 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay mostly steady, movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $240-$250. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow $155-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, none reported. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good 3x3 squares, $110-$120, good 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $60-$70. Good brome, small squares, $125-$135, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending July 17, 3,387 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $245-$255. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $140-$150 with an instance at $155-$160. Ground and delivered, not a large enough sample to report. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Wheat straw, large squares none reported.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, grass hay steady, movement slow to moderate. Premium alfalfa: horse, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good grinding alfalfa large rounds, $100-$120, 3x4 squares, $120-$145, ground and delivered, $160-$170. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5-$6/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, old crop, $90-$100, large rounds, $60-$70. Brome, small squares, $6-$7/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $120-$135, large rounds, $85-$100. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. For the week ending July 17, 788 tons of grinding alfalfa and 275 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
