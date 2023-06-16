Alfalfa Field

(Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

E-Forage, a leading provider of cutting-edge alfalfa products, announces the highly anticipated alfalfa field day event taking place June 27 at Morning Star Farms, 22259 US 193 Highway, Greensburg, KS 67054. The E-Forage Alfalfa Field Day is a unique opportunity for attendees to witness infield demonstrations of the latest products and advancements in the industry, featuring renowned industry leaders, alfalfa breeders, and equipment manufacturers.

E-Forage has invited prominent equipment dealers who will showcase their newest products, including tractors, swathers, rakes, mergers, balers, steamers, bale bundlers, and stackers. This hands-on experience in the field will enable attendees to witness cutting-edge equipment in action, providing a comprehensive understanding of the advancements in the alfalfa industry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.