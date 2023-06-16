Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
E-Forage, a leading provider of cutting-edge alfalfa products, announces the highly anticipated alfalfa field day event taking place June 27 at Morning Star Farms, 22259 US 193 Highway, Greensburg, KS 67054. The E-Forage Alfalfa Field Day is a unique opportunity for attendees to witness infield demonstrations of the latest products and advancements in the industry, featuring renowned industry leaders, alfalfa breeders, and equipment manufacturers.
E-Forage has invited prominent equipment dealers who will showcase their newest products, including tractors, swathers, rakes, mergers, balers, steamers, bale bundlers, and stackers. This hands-on experience in the field will enable attendees to witness cutting-edge equipment in action, providing a comprehensive understanding of the advancements in the alfalfa industry.
The event begins at 8:30 a.m. with an informative meeting in the morning, offering presentations by distinguished speakers and a panel of national alfalfa producers. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest breeding techniques, variety selection for drought-tolerant alfalfa varieties, and maximizing profitability while balancing quality and quantity during harvesting.
Notable speakers at the event include:
• Ian Ray, professor of agronomy and director of alfalfa at New Mexico State University, will enlighten attendees on the latest breeding techniques and the selection of drought-tolerant alfalfa varieties.
• Don Miller, an esteemed alfalfa breeder and consultant, will delve into the intricacies of harvesting methods, helping producers make informed decisions to optimize profitability while maintaining exceptional quality.
• A producer panel featuring experienced alfalfa producers from across the country to share expertise, offering valuable insights and practical advice.
• During the lunch break, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Jeff Hutton, a professional meteorologist from Hutton Weather Futures. Hutton's valuable weather predictions and forecasts for extended periods will enable attendees to make informed decisions in their agricultural operations.
The E-Forage Alfalfa Field Day is free to attend; however, registration in advance is required. Interested individuals can secure their spot by visiting e-forage.com. For any inquiries or further information please reach out to Ron Miller at 316-772-8886 or R.Miller@alforexseeds.com. Participants and equipment on hand include: AgriCenter Ag Equipment, Claas Triple Mower, Krone Gen 5 Baler, 4 Basket Rake, Stinger Bale Movers, Staheli West Steamer, Synthetic Resources Hay Twine and Wrap, BTI John Deere New Round Baler, Arcsin Bale Bundler, Poly Excel Hay Twine and Wrap, AGCO Swather, Fendt Tractors, PrairieFood.
