Compared to the last report demand remained strong and prices strengthened, in all regions, ahead of the Christmas holiday and the anticipated winter storm, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Dec. 20.
Producers and brokers continue to report that there is a lot of hay moving and that was reflected in the amount of total hay bought or sold last week. A little rain was received across the state but once again, for those in southwest Kansas, conditions remain dire with little moisture received. Prices are based on averages, and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted. Next report will be Jan. 10.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .10 higher, grinding alfalfa steady, ground and delivered steady, movement slow to moderate. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares, $12-$14/bale. Dairy, 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock or dry cow, $290-$300. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $300-$315, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $305-$315. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $340-$350. Alfalfa/grass hay mix, ground and delivered, $280-$290. CRP grass hay, large 3x4 squares, $145-$155. Corn stalks, large 3x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered. For the week ending Dec. 17, 5,529 tons of grinding alfalfa and 875 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .10 higher, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 higher, ground and delivered steady to $10 higher, and alfalfa pellets mostly steady, movement slow to moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Good stock cow, $290-$305. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $285-$295, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $285-$295. Ground and delivered, $290-$310. Alfalfa/soybean mix, ground and delivered, $285-$300. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $320-$335, 17% protein, $325-$335, dehydrated 17% protein, $375-$385. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $140-$150, large 3x4 squares, $170-$180. CRP grass hay, $120-$130. Sudan, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $200-$210. Corn stalks, large rounds, $130-$135. Soybean stalks, large rounds, $115-$125. Failed soybean bales, large round and large squares, $195-$205. Soybeans ground and delivered, $220-$225. Milo, large rounds, $115-$120. Wheat straw, $115-$125. For the week ending Dec. 17, 6,333 tons of grinding alfalfa and 242 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .10 higher, grinding alfalfa steady, bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.40-1.50/point RFV good stock cow, $265-$275. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $200-$230. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $140-$165, good 3x4 squares, $150-$165, large rounds, $130-$140. Brome, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $170-$180. Corn stalks, large rounds, $100-$110. For the week ending Dec. 17, 1,573 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .10 higher, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $370-$380 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.40-1.50/point RFV. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large 3x4 squares, $300-$310. Milo stalks, large rounds, $145-$150.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .10 higher, grinding alfalfa, and bluestem grass hay steady, ground/delivered mostly steady, movement slow. Dairy alfalfa 1.40-1.50/point RFV; Premium horse hay, small squares, $12.50-$13.50/bale, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $230-$240, large 3x4 squares, $245-$255. Alfalfa ground and delivered, $275-$300. Alfalfa/prairie grass mix, ground and delivered, $270-$275. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $190-$200, good large rounds, $140-$150. Brome, small squares, $9-$9.50/bale. Sudan, large rounds, $125-$135, large 3x4 squares, $160-$170 delivered. Wheat straw, small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $95-$105, large squares, $110-$120. Corn stalks, large rounds, $95-$105, corn stalks ground and delivered, $145-$155. For the week ending Dec. 17, 991 tons of grinding alfalfa and 511 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
