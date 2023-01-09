HAY

Compared to the last report demand remained strong and prices strengthened, in all regions, ahead of the Christmas holiday and the anticipated winter storm, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Dec. 20, 2022.

Producers and brokers continue to report that there is a lot of hay moving and that was reflected in the amount of total hay bought or sold last week. A little rain was received across the state but once again, for those in southwest Kansas, conditions remain dire with little moisture received. Prices are based on averages, and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted. Next report will be Jan. 10.

