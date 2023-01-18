HAY

Compared to the last report, demand remained strong, prices remained mostly steady, and actual trades were up for the south-central region, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Jan. 17.

Conversations last week revolved around questions regarding a softening market. Although there were discussions, actual prices reported remained firm. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

