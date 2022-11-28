Compared to the last report demand remains strong and prices were mostly steady, although, grinder hay in the south-central region and ground and delivered in the southwest bumped up a bit, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Nov. 22.
Snow of varying amounts were reported across the state and totaled from a dusting to 4 inches. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for November 15th, drought continued to gradually worsen in parts of the high plain’s region. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted. Next report will be released Dec. 6.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, ground and delivered $20 higher, movement slow to moderate. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares, $12-$14/bale. Dairy, 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Good stock or dry cow, $290-$300. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $285-$300, large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $285-$300. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $330-$345. Alfalfa/grass hay mix ground and delivered, $270-$280. CRP grass hay, large 3x4 squares, $145-$155. Teff, large rounds, $190-$200. Wheat straw, large rounds, $100-$105. For the week ending Nov. 19, 4,714 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,325 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold. The average paid by feedlots on Nov. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $252.51, up $7.61 from the previous month, usage was 583 tons/day, same as last month and total usage was 21,494 tons.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $10 higher, ground and delivered mostly steady, and alfalfa pellets mostly steady, movement slow to moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Good stock cow, $290-$305. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $280-$290, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $280-$290. Ground and delivered, $290-$300. Alfalfa/soybean mix, ground and delivered, $250-$300. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $320-$335, 17% protein, $325-$330, dehydrated 17% protein, $345-$350. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $160-$165, large 3x4 squares, $120-$140. Brome, small squares, $9/bale, 3x4 squares, $155-$165, medium 3x3 squares, $175-$185. CRP grass hay, $100-$125. Sudan: 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $200-$210. Soybean stalks, large rounds, $115-$125. Failed soybean bales, large rounds, $195-$200. Wheat straw, $115-$125. For the week ending Nov. 19, 6,789 tons of grinding alfalfa and 309 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold. The average paid by feedlots on Nov. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $204.08, down $3.08 from the previous month due to the use of alfalfa mixes, usage was 332 tons/day, down 10% from last month and total usage was 10,283 tons.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $250-$270. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $140-$165, medium 3x3 squares, $130-$150, good 3x4 squares, $145-$160, large rounds, $120-$130. Brome, large rounds, $140-$150, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $150-$175. Wheat straw, large rounds, old contracts, $60-$70. For the week ending Nov. 19, 1,087 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Dairy, Premium/Supreme 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $240-$280. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $240-$280. Milo stalks, large rounds, $120-$150, failed milo, large rounds, $135-$145.
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered, and bluestem grass hay steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $12.50-$13.50/bale, 3x4 squares, $290-$300. Dairy 1.30-1.40/point RFV. Stock cow 3x4 squares, $205-$235. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $230-$240, large 3x4 squares, $245-$255. Alfalfa, ground and delivered, $240-$300. Alfalfa/prairie grass mix, ground and delivered, $270-$275. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $7.50-$8.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $190-$200, good large rounds, $140-$155. Brome, small squares, $8.50-$9.50/bale, large rounds, $155-$165. Sudan, large rounds, $125-$135. Soybean, large rounds, $195-$205. Wheat straw, small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $95-$105, large squares, $110-$120. Corn stalks, large rounds, $95-$105, corn stalks ground and delivered, $145-$155. For the week ending Nov. 19, 1,085 tons of grinding alfalfa and 50 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
