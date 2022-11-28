HAY

Compared to the last report demand remains strong and prices were mostly steady, although, grinder hay in the south-central region and ground and delivered in the southwest bumped up a bit, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Nov. 22.

Snow of varying amounts were reported across the state and totaled from a dusting to 4 inches. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for November 15th, drought continued to gradually worsen in parts of the high plain’s region. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted. Next report will be released Dec. 6.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.