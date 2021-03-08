Hay market prices were steady for all hay types and demand remains strong for alfalfa, although now that we have warmer weather, the urgency has lessened, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, March 2.
As the temperatures rise and days get longer, many are counting the bales they have left in their barns and the number of days to the first green up of pastures, which may prompt some to let loose of inventory they feel they don’t need. Folks are also busy preparing equipment for the 2021 hay season and getting ready to spread fertilizer if they haven’t already.
Prices reflect the average price and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady; movement moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-280. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock or dry cow, $165-$175. Grinding alfalfa, $170-$180, with an instance at $190-$200. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $180-$195 with instances at $215-$225. Grass hay, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Sudan: large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, small squares, $3.50-$4.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $80-$90. For the week ending Feb. 27, 7,822 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,558 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement moderate. horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $145-$155 delivered with instances at $160 delivered. Ground and delivered, $160-$170 with an instance at $190. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $190-$210, 17% protein, $200-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, large 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds $95-$100. Teff, large 3x4 squares, $155-$165, large rounds, $120-$130. Sudan, large rounds, $80-$85. For the week ending Feb. 27 6,516 tons of grinding alfalfa and 318 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/Good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $135-$145, or $160-$170 delivered. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $120-$125, good, 3x4 squares, $90-$120, large 4x4 squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $65-$75. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $95-$125, large rounds, $65-$80. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending Feb. 27, 1,724 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$230. Dairy, premium/supreme 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $120$-140. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, none reported. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered, $140-$150. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $75-$85. Sudan, large rounds, $65-$75. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Feb. 27, tons of grinding alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
