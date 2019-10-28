If you haven’t already noticed, High Plains Journal is changing some things up. We have decided to go to a new format for the hay market prices, and we hope this more graphic representation of the prices and trends will be a better use of space and help readers quickly find the prices they need. Our hay prices are courtesy of the USDA Market News Service and they update them on a weekly basis. If there is a particular hay type in a certain state you are trying to find, please visit www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports. As always, HPJ has the hay market news and other hay and forage information you need at www.hpj.com.
Dave Bergmeier can be reached at 620-227-1822 or dbergmeier@hpj.com.
