Hay market prices were mostly steady for all hay types; demand remains strong for alfalfa, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, March 23.
Folks report they have received plenty of inquiring phone calls. Sales slowed a bit this past week, however, and now that we are pretty much guaranteed a first cutting, there seems to be a softer undertone to pricing. Prior to the rain, folks kept busy with field work, applying fertilizer, and putting down anhydrous. Post rain, pastures have been greening up but still not green enough to feed livestock. There has been talk that a high percentage of hay producer’s hay ground will go to corn and beans.
Prices given on a per-ton basis and prices below reflect the average price. There could be prices higher and lower than those published.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock or dry cow, $170-$180. Grinding alfalfa, $170-$180. New crop 2021 grinder hay, $165-$175 delivered. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $180-$195 with instances at $220-$235. Grass hay, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, small squares, $3.50-$4.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $80-$90. For the week ending March 20, 12,207 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,333 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $155-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $145-$155 delivered with instances at $160 delivered. Ground and delivered, $160-$170 with an instance at $190. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $200-$215, 17% protein, $210-$220, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, large 3x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $95-$100. Teff, large 3x4 squares, $155-$165, large rounds, $120-$130. Sudan, large rounds, $80-$85. For the week ending March 20 6,462 tons of grinding alfalfa and 318 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grass hay steady, movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $135-$145, or $160-$170 delivered. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $100-$125, good, 3x4 squares, $90-$120, large 4x4 squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $65-$75. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $95-$120, large rounds, $65-$80. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending March 20, 2,099 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 higher, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$230. Dairy, premium/supreme 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $130-$140. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, $135-$140. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady to $10 higher, movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $120-$130. Ground and delivered, $150-$160. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $75-$85. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$80. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending March 20, 2,539 tons of grinding alfalfa and 860.5 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
