Hay market prices were mostly steady across the state, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, May 4.
Alfalfa hay price was steady in the southwest region but steady to $10 higher in the south-central region, as availability of alfalfa hay becomes more limited. Grass hay prices remained mostly steady and demand for all hay was light to moderate as cattle return to pastures. Folks have been busy in the fields planting corn and working bean ground as well as spraying for bugs. The late April cold snap didn’t seem so to set producers back too far, maybe a week or two at most and some have reported they are ready to cut as soon as they get a good stretch of open weather. Many producers in the western third of the state report they could use some precipitation as it is starting to get dry, but the 7-day forecast does not look promising.
Prices reflect an average and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock or dry cow, $175-$185. Current grinding alfalfa, $170-$180. New crop grinding alfalfa, $170-$180 with an instance at $195. Current ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$220. New crop ground and delivered, $190-$205. Grass hay, large 4x4 squares, $95-$105. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, small squares, $3.50-$4.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $80-$90. For the week ending May 1, 13,327 tons of grinding alfalfa and 855 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, steady; grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady to $10 higher; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, Good, $150-$178. Good stock cow, $175-$185. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$175 delivered. Ground and delivered, $170-$185 with an instance at $190-$200. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $200-$215, 17% protein, $210-$220, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x3 square, $115-$125, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Brome, large 3x4 squares, $90-$100, large rounds, $90-$95. Teff, large rounds, $135-$145. Sudan, large rounds, $90-$100. Corn stalks, $65-$75. Wheat straw, $60-$70. For the week ending May 1, 6,034 tons of grinding alfalfa and 584 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grass hay mostly steady, movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $155-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $135-$145. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good 3x3 squares, $100-$120, good 3x4 squares, $90-$120, large 4x4 squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $60-$70. Brome, good, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $90-$120, large rounds, $70-$80. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending May 1, 1,730 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$230. Dairy, Premium/Supreme 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $130-$140. Ground and delivered, not a large enough sample to report. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70.
North central/Northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, steady; ground/delivered steady to $5 higher; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $120-$130. Ground and delivered, $160-$170. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $105-$115, large rounds, $80-$90. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$80. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending May 1, 1,859 tons of grinding alfalfa and 513 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.