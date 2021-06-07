Hay market prices were steady for alfalfa and mostly steady for grass hay, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, June 1.
Demand is good for alfalfa on limited supply. Folks are waiting to get in the hay field, but rainy and cool weather continued across the state and has kept them from getting new crop baled up. Producers state that many alfalfa fields are starting to bloom and looks heavy and very mature. Lots of inquiries for new crop hay have been reported from both in state and out of state buyers, as everyone seems to be short on inventory. Prices are averages, and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock or dry cow, $175-$185. Current grinding alfalfa, $180-$190. New crop grinding alfalfa, $175-$190 with instances at $200. Current ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $195-$220. New crop ground and delivered, $195-$205 with an instance at $230-$235. Grass hay, large 4x4 squares, $95-$105. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, large 3x4 squares, $75-$85. For the week ending May 29, 9,071 tons of grinding alfalfa and 825 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa steady, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Good stock cow, $175-$185. Current fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$175 delivered. New crop, $150-$155 at the edge. Ground and delivered, $175-$190 with an instance at $200-$205. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $200-$225, 17% protein, $210-$230, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x3 squares, $100-$110, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, none reported, large rounds, $70-$80. Brome, large 3x4 squares, $85-$95, large rounds, $80-$90. Sudan, large rounds, $80-$90 delivered. Wheat straw, $60-$70. For the week ending May 29, 6,330 tons of grinding alfalfa and 549 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa, grass hay steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $155-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $140-$160. Ground and delivered, none reported. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good 3x3 squares, $100-$120, good, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $90-$115, large rounds, $60-$70. Good brome, small squares, $120-$125, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $90-$115, large rounds, $70-$80. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending May 29, 1,238 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady to 5 higher, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$230. Dairy, premium/supreme 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $135-$145 with an instance at $150. Ground and delivered, not a large enough sample to report. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70. Wheat straw, large squares none reported.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa large rounds, $100-$120, 3x4 squares, $120-$145, Ground and delivered, $160-$170. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6-$7/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$70. Brome, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $105-$115, large rounds, $80-$90. Sudan, large rounds, none reported. Wheat straw, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85. For the week ending May 29, 1,536 tons of grinding alfalfa and 388 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
