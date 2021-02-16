Hay market prices were mostly steady for alfalfa and steady for grass hay, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Feb. 16.
Demand remains strong for alfalfa. Most of the state received some snow this past week and dangerously cold temperatures have made feeding quite the challenge. Sub-freezing temps are making calving difficult. Warmer temperatures are on the way be the end of the week and 25 to 30 degrees will feel like a heat wave. According to US Drought Monitor for the week of Feb. 9, no changes were made to the drought categories. Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa steady; grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady to $10 higher, movement moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock or dry cow, $165-$175. Grinding alfalfa $170-$180, with an instance at $190-$200. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $180-$195 with instances at $215-$225. Grass hay, large 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Sudan: large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, small squares, $3.50-$4.50/bale, large 3x4 squares, $80-$90. For the week ending Feb. 13, 8,816 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,870 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on Feb. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $166.41, up $5.51 from the previous month, usage was 584 tons/day, down 3% and total usage was 18,089 tons.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $145-$155 delivered with instances at $160 delivered. Ground and delivered $160-$170 with an instance at $190. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $190-$210, 17% protein, $200-$210, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, large 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $95-$100. Teff, large 3x4 squares, $155-$165, large rounds, $120-$130. Sudan, large rounds, $80-$85. Corn stalks, large squares, $65, large rounds, $60. Wheat straw, large 4x4 squares, $65-$75. For the week ending Feb. 13 7,108 tons of grinding alfalfa and 343 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on Feb. 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $156.09, up $11.17 from the previous month, usage was 277 tons/day, down 33% and total usage was 8,597 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy/grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $135-$145, or $160-$170 delivered. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $100-$125, good, 3x4 squares, $90-$120, large 4x4 squares, $90-$110, large rounds, $65-$75. Brome, good, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $95-$125, large rounds, $65-$80. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending Feb. 13, 1,596 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$230. Dairy, premium/supreme 1/point RFV. Fair/good stock cow, $145-$155. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $120-$140. Ground and delivered locally to feedlots and dairies, none reported. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock cow, $150-$160. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $115-$125. Ground and delivered $140-$150. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $5.50-$6.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$90. Brome, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $110-$120, large rounds, $75-$85. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$65. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85, $100-$110 delivered, large rounds, $65-$75. For the week ending Feb. 13, 2,472 tons of grinding alfalfa and 664 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.