Compared to the last report, overall alfalfa price was $5 higher while grass hay was mostly steady, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, June 14.
Movement remains slow. Everyone is busy in the fields putting up hay unless it is raining. Rain was reported again last week, even in the most droughted areas, but the bulk fell in the east of course, where they would like to get their beans planted and brome put up. Accounts continue to roll in from producers that their first cut yield is one half to three-quarters light, but with the rain they are more optimistic about second cutting. Drought improved in some areas of southeastern and central Kansas. More than 1.5 inches of rainfall this past week, along with soil moisture supported a change from exceptional to extreme drought in parts of southwestern Kansas and adjacent southeastern Colorado. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered steady to $5 higher, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares old crop, $7-$8/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $200-$255, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $200-$210. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $190-$200, new crop, $200-$215 delivered; new crop large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $235-$245. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $210-$220, new crop, $235-$245. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $8-$9/bale, large rounds, $85-$95. Brome, large rounds, $180-$190 delivered. For the week ending June 11, 6,784 tons of grinding alfalfa and 300 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold. The average paid by feedlots on June 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $205.30, up $4.81 from the previous month, usage was 638 tons/day, down .50% and total usage was 19,778 tons.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets steady, grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered, steady to $5 higher, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, new crop, $215-$230, premium, $180-$210, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $180-$200, new crop, $215-$225. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $170-$180 delivered. New crop, $190-$200. Ground and delivered, $195-$205, new crop, $225-$235. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $245-$250, 17% protein, $250-$260, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large 4x4 squares, $150-$160 delivered. For the week ending June 11, 5,640 tons of grinding alfalfa and 225 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold. The average paid by feedlots on June 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $189.43, down $3.54 from the previous month, usage was 282 tons/day, up 39% and total usage was 8,755 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, old crop grass hay steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $180-$190. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $155-$165, new crop, $175-$200. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x4 squares, $100-$120, old crop large rounds, $75-$80. Brome, old crop 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $115-$130. For the week ending June 11, 926 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $185-$195. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $170-$185. Sudan, utility large rounds, $80-$90.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay steady, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 higher; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $10-$12/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $160-$190. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $165-$175, new crop, $175-$185, with an instance at $200; ground and delivered, $175-$185. Bluestem grass hay, large 3x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, 3x3 squares, $100-$110, good large rounds, $85-$100. Brome, small squares, $8.50-$9.50/bale, large rounds, $95-$110. For the week ending June 11, 2,315 tons of grinding alfalfa and 450 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
