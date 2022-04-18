Compared to the last report, alfalfa hay continues to firm up while grass hay, although steady, is softening, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, April 12.
Movement picked up a bit and new crop pricing is beginning to trickle in. Currently new crop alfalfa looks to start off $10 to $15 higher due to drought and higher input costs. Reports have been received that alfalfa is struggling under these dry conditions and the freezing overnight temperatures that some areas continue to experience.
The wind last week was unbelievable causing a host of problems for farmers. Winds that gusted as high as 60 to 70 mph in western Kansas and 45 to 55 mph in the east, caused dust storms, wildfires and tractor/trailers blow overs. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for April 5, abnormally dry conditions decreased to near 5%, moderate drought increased to 21%, severe drought decreased to 38%, extreme drought increased to 6%, and exceptional drought remained steady at nearly 2%. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 higher, movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$270. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $195-$205. Grinding alfalfa, $185-$195, new crop, $200-$205 delivered. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $205-$220. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $75/bale. For the week ending April 9, 8,550 tons of grinding alfalfa and 375 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on April 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $199.94, down $3.39 from the previous month, usage was 626 tons/day, up 16% and total usage was 19,407 tons.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered, alfalfa pellets steady, movement slow to moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $180-$190. New crop, $215-$225. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$175 delivered. New crop, $185-$195. Ground and delivered, $185-$195. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $235-$250, 17% protein, $240-$260, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $80-$90, large squares, $100-$110. Brome, large rounds, $90-$100, large squares, $110-$120. Oat hay, good large rounds, $120-$125, good 3x4 squares, $130-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $85-$95. Wheat straw, large squares, $65-$75. For the week ending April 9, 8,033 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,571 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on April 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $187.14, up $0.43 from the previous month, usage was 273 tons/day, down 8% and total usage was 8,469.50 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $180-$190, with an instance of premium stock cow, $220-$240. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $150-$155. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $110-$120, good 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$85. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $90-$100. Bermuda grass, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $105-$115. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$75. For the week ending April 9, 1,473 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $185-$195. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $175-$185. Oat hay, 3x3 squares, $135-$145. Wheat straw, large squares, $75-$85.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grass hay, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady to $5 higher, movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $155-$165; Ground and delivered, $170-$180. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6.50-$7/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, good, large rounds, $80-$90. Brome, small squares, $7.25-$8/bale, large rounds, $90-$105. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. Certified weed free grass mulch large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending April 9, 858 tons of grinding alfalfa and 875 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
