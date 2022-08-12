Compared to the last report, prices for alfalfa and grass hay continue to be bullish in all regions, most notably dairy quality hay was up another .05/pt RFV, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 9.
Demand remains high for all types of hay and everything that can be baled, is being baled due to the ongoing drought. There seems to be some hay out there, and operators want to lock in a deal, but some producers aren’t quite ready to let it go yet, as the long-term forecast looks bleak. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .05/point higher, ground and delivered steady to 10 higher, grinding alfalfa, steady, movement slow. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares new crop, $12/bale. Dairy 1.20-1.25/point RFV, supreme, $220-$250, premium, $210-$230, good, $180-$215. Good stock or dry cow, $230-$240. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, new crop, $220-$230, new crop large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $240–$250. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $235-$245, with an instance at $250-$260. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $125-$135 delivered, large 3x4 squares, $150-$170 delivered. For the week ending Aug. 6, 8,264 tons of grinding alfalfa and 950 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .05/point higher, grinding alfalfa, steady, ground and delivered steady to $5 higher, alfalfa pellets, steady, movement slow to moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.20-1.25/point RFV, supreme, $220-$250, premium, $210-$230, good, $180-$215. Good stock cow, new crop, $215-$230. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop large rounds, $185-$205 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $215-$230. Ground and delivered, $215-$225 with an instance at $230-$240. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $245-$265, 17% protein, $250-$270, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large 3x4 squares, old crop, $110-$125. Bluestem, large rounds, $100-$105, 3x4 squares, $120-$130, small squares, $160-$170. Brome, small squares, $9/bale, large rounds, $135-$140, 3x4 squares, $140-$150. Sudan, large rounds, $160-$170. Oat straw, $80-$90. Wheat straw, $95-$105. For the week ending Aug. 6 4,905 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,243 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .05/point higher, grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay steady $5 higher, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.20-1.25/point RFV. Good, stock cow, $200-$225. Fair grinding alfalfa, $170-$180. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $135-$145, large rounds, $85-$100, good 3x4 squares, $120-$135. Brome, large rounds, $140-$150, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $150-$170. For the week ending Aug. 6, 1,564 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .05/point higher, grinding alfalfa steady, stock cow steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.20-1.25/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $195-$205. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $195-$205 picked up out of the field.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .05/pt higher, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered and grass hay steady, movement moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $11.50-$12.50/bale. Dairy 1.20-1.25/point RFV, supreme, $220-$250, premium, $210-$230, good, $180-$215. Stock cow 3x4 squares, $205-$235. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa new crop, $195-$205, good, large 3x4 squares, $205-$235; Ground and delivered, old contracts, $175-$190. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $8-$9/bale, large 3x4 squares, $130-$140, 3x3 squares, $100-$110, good large rounds old crop, $85-$100. Brome, small squares, $8.50-$9.50/bale, new crop large rounds, $145-$155. Oat straw, large rounds, $85-$95. Wheat straw, small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $90-$100, large squares, $85-$100. For the week ending Aug. 6, 2,346 tons of grinding alfalfa and 137.5 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
