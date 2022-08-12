HAY

Compared to the last report, prices for alfalfa and grass hay continue to be bullish in all regions, most notably dairy quality hay was up another .05/pt RFV, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 9.

Demand remains high for all types of hay and everything that can be baled, is being baled due to the ongoing drought. There seems to be some hay out there, and operators want to lock in a deal, but some producers aren’t quite ready to let it go yet, as the long-term forecast looks bleak. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

