Hay market prices were steady for alfalfa and grass hay. Demand remains good for alfalfa on a very limited supply. After a long, wet spell, hay is finally hitting the ground, which is good news for those that only had a week’s worth of inventory left. Folks have been busy swathing and are getting bales made, despite the rain and high humidity. Most will be grinder quality hay but at least there will be something to feed. Triticale is also being chopped and producers report it looks great and is also a heavy crop. Prices given on a per-ton basis, and are based on averages.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$280. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock or dry cow, $175-$185. Current grinding alfalfa, $180-$190. New crop grinding alfalfa, $180-$190 with instances at $200. Current ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $195-$220. New crop ground and delivered, $195-$205 with an instance at $230-$235. Grass hay, large 4x4 squares, $95-$105. Sudan, large rounds, $75-$85. Wheat straw, large 3x4 squares, $75-$85. For the week ending June 5, 15,299 tons of grinding alfalfa and 825 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa steady, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy, 1/point RFV, supreme, $185-$225, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178. Good, stock cow, $185-$195. Current fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$175 delivered. New crop, $160-$175 at the edge. Ground and delivered, $180-$190 with an instance at $200-$210. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $215-$225, 17% protein, $210-$230, dehydrated 17% protein, $305-$310. Bluestem grass hay, 3x3 square, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$80. Brome, large 3x4 squares, $85-$95, large rounds, $80-$90. Sudan, large rounds, $80-$90 delivered. For the week ending June 5, 6,032 tons of grinding alfalfa and 275 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grinding alfalfa, grass hay steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $230-$240. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Stock cow, $155-$165. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $140-$160. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $125-$135, good 3x3 squares, $100-$120, good, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $90-$115, large rounds, $60-$70. Good brome, small squares, $120-$125, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $90-$115, large rounds, $70-$80. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$80. For the week ending June 5, 841 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $220-$230. Dairy, premium/Supreme 1/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $165-$175. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $135-$145 with an instance at $150. Ground and delivered, not a large enough sample to report. Sudan, large rounds, $60-$70.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $185-$237, premium, $170-$195, good, $150-$178.50. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $100-$120, 3x4 squares, $120-$145, Ground and delivered, $160-$170. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6-$7/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $100-$105, large rounds, $60-$70. Brome, small squares, $6.50-$7.50/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $105-$115, large rounds, $80-$90. Wheat straw, large 4x4 squares, $75-$85. For the week ending June 5, 1,459 tons of grinding alfalfa and 488 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
