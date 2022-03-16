Compared to the last report, hay market prices remained steady for alfalfa and grass hay, but there remains an undertone of strength to the alfalfa market, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, March 15.
Movement was slow but seems to be picking up some steam, with trades slightly higher this past week. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for March 8, precipitation was mixed in the region as portions of Kansas recorded rain and snow during the week. There was some drought intensification with severe drought expanding over the north central part of the state and along the Oklahoma border. With long-term dryness over southwest Kansas, exceptional drought was expanded out of the southern Plains and into southwest Kansas. Extreme southeast Kansas did record enough precipitation for improvement to abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions. Prices based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$270. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $190-$200. Grinding alfalfa, $180-$185. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$210. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $75/bale. For the week ending March 12, 7,752 tons of grinding alfalfa and 375 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on March 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $203.33, down $0.28 from the previous month, usage was 542 tons/day, up 11% and total usage was 15,162 tons.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered, alfalfa pellets steady movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $170-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$175 delivered. Ground and delivered, $185-$195. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $235-$250, 17% protein, $240-$260, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $80-$90, large squares, $100-$110. Brome, large rounds, $100-$105, large squares, $115-$125. Oat hay, good large rounds, $120-$125, good 3x4 squares, $130-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $85-$95. For the week ending March 12, 7,907 tons of grinding alfalfa and 751 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold. The average paid by feedlots on March 1 for alfalfa ground and delivered was $186.71, up $11.25 from the previous month, usage was 296 tons/day, up 35% and total usage was 8,578 tons.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Good stock cow, $180-$190, with an instance of premium stock cow, $220-$240. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $150-$155. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $110-$120, good 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$85. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $90-$100. Bermuda grass, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $105-$115. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$75. For the week ending March 12, 1,406 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $175-$185. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $170-$180. Oat hay, 3x3 squares, $135-$145. Wheat straw, large squares, $75-$85.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $150-$160. Ground and delivered, $170-$180. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6.50-$7/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, good, large rounds, $90-$100. Brome, small squares, $7.25-$8/bale, large rounds, $90-$105. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. Certified weed free grass mulch large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending March 12, 2,025 tons of grinding alfalfa and 350 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.