Compared to the last report, hay market prices remained steady for alfalfa and grass hay; movement remains slow according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Feb. 8.
As one producer stated, Kansas has had a “perfect storm” of events affecting the hay market. Open weather has slowed usage and allowed yards to remain full, with some looking to sell their final stores of hay. On the other hand, worries of drought, unpredictable February and March weather, high fertilizer, high protein, and high corn price has folks wondering if they should hang on and not be too anxious to sell.
Another winter storm passed through the state last week with the southeast region receiving the higher totals of snow. However, the snow was quite dry, and the wind tended to pile it up into some good-sized drifts, with very little precipitation added to the soil profile. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Premium horse, alfalfa, small squares, $260-$270. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme 195-250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $190-$200. Grinding alfalfa, $180-$185. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $200-$210. Bluestem grass hay, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$120, large rounds, $75/bale. For the week ending Feb. 5, 5,482 tons of grinding alfalfa and 125 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, alfalfa pellets, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $170-$180. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$170 delivered. Ground and delivered, $185-$195. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $235-$240, 17% protein, $240-$250, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $80-$90, large squares, $100-$110. Brome, large rounds, $95-$100, large squares, $110-$120. Oat hay, good large rounds, $120-$125, good 3x4 squares, $130-$135. Sudan, large rounds, $85-$95. Corn stalks, large rounds, $70-$75 delivered. For the week ending Feb. 5, 7,004 tons of grinding alfalfa and 489 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa steady, grass hay steady; movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Good stock cow, $180-$190, with an instance of premium stock cow, $220-$240. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $140-$150. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $115-$125, good, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$110, large rounds, $70-$85. Good brome, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $115-$125, large rounds, $85-$95. Bermuda grass, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $105-$115. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$75. For the week ending Feb. 5, 1,055 tons of grass hay was reported bought/sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Fair/good stock cow, $175-$185. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $170-$180. Oat hay, 3x3 square, $135-$145. Wheat straw, large squares, $75-$85.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $140-$150; ground and delivered, $165-$175. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6.50-$7/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, good large rounds, $90-$100, Brome, small squares, $7.25-$8/bale, large rounds, $90-$105. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$1000. Certified weed free grass mulch large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending Feb. 5, 562 tons of grinding alfalfa and, 300 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought/sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
