Compared to the last report, dairy hay bumped up .05/point RFV while all other alfalfa and grass hay stayed steady, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, June 21.
Interest and demand seem to be good, but hesitancy remains on making long term contracts, due to the drought. Extremely hot and dry weather returned to the plains this past week adding to concerns of shorter hay supplies, both in the bunk and in the pasture.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for June 14, temperatures ran more than 3 degrees F above-normal for much of the region. Colby, Kansas reached 105 degrees. Abnormally dry conditions increased to 12%, moderate drought decreased to 19.5%, severe drought increased to 10.5%, extreme drought decreased to 15%, and exceptional drought remained at 1%. Prices are based on averages and are given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa steady to .05/point higher, grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares, new crop, $12/bale. Dairy 1.10-1.15/point RFV, supreme, $204-$230, premium, $185-$215, good, $165-$195. Stock or dry cow, $200-$210. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, $190-$200, new crop, $200-$215 delivered; new crop large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $235-$245. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $210-$220, new crop, $235-$245. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $8-$9/bale, large rounds, $125-$135 delivered. Brome, large rounds, $180-$190 delivered. For the week ending June 18, 7,446.5 tons of grinding alfalfa and 300 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa steady to .05/point higher, grinding alfalfa and ground and delivered steady to $5 higher, alfalfa pellets steady, movement slow. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.10-1.15/point RFV, supreme, $204-$230, premium, $185-$215, good, $165-$195. Good stock cow, $180-$200. New crop, $215-$225. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $175-$180 delivered. New crop, $190-$205. Ground and delivered, $200-$210. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $245-$250, 17% protein, $250-$260, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large 4x4 squares, $150-$160 delivered. For the week ending June 18, 6,440.5 tons of grinding alfalfa and 200 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady to .05/point higher, grinding alfalfa steady, old crop grass hay steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Good stock cow, $180-$190. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $155-$165, new crop, $175-$200. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x4 squares, $100-$120, old crop large rounds, $75-$80. Brome, old crop 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $115-$130. For the week ending June 18, 979 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa steady to .05/point higher, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.10-1.15/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $185-$195. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $170-$185. Sudan, utility large rounds, $80-$90.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady to .05/point higher, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered and grass hay steady; movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $10-$12/bale. Dairy 1.10-1.15/point RFV, supreme, $204-$230, premium, $185-$215, good, $165-$195. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $165-$175, new crop, $175-$185, with an instance at $200; Ground and delivered, $175-$185. Bluestem grass hay, large 3x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, 3x3 squares, $100-$110, good large rounds, $85-$100. Brome, small squares, $8.50-$9.50/bale, large rounds, $95-$110. For the week ending June 18, 2,069 tons of grinding alfalfa and 350 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
