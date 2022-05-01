Compared to the last report, overall alfalfa hay and grass hay were mostly steady while movement remains slow to moderate, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, April 26.
With high winds, minimal precipitation, and freezing overnight temperatures, producers are concerned about alfalfa recovering in time for first cutting. Producers and buyers are still hesitant to commit to new crop prices due to the ongoing drought and increased input costs.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for April 19, abnormally dry conditions increased to near 7%, moderate drought decreased to 14%, severe drought remained near 35.5%, extreme drought increased to 15%, and exceptional drought remained at 2%. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Southwest:
Dairy alfalfa, ground and delivered, grinding alfalfa steady, movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $260-$270. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $200-$255, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock or dry cow, $195-$205. Grinding alfalfa, $190-$200, new crop, $200-$205 delivered. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $210-$220. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $75/bale, small squares, $8-$9/bale. For the week ending April 23, 6,306 tons of grinding alfalfa and 909 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
South central:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground and delivered, alfalfa pellets steady, movement slow to moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Good stock cow, $180-$190, new crop, $215-$225. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $160-$175 delivered, new crop, $185-$195. Ground and delivered, $185-$195. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $235-$250, 17% protein, $240-$260, dehydrated, 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $80-$90, large squares, 3x4 squares, $105-$115. Brome, large rounds, $90-$100, large squares, $105-$115. Good oat hay, large rounds, $120-$125. Sudan, large rounds, $90-$100. Milo, large rounds, $40-$50. Rye straw, large rounds, $95-$105. Wheat straw, large squares, $70-$80. For the week ending April 23, 6,963 tons of grinding alfalfa and 1,528 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Southeast:
Dairy alfalfa, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, mostly steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1-1.05/point RFV. Good stock cow, $180-$190, with an instance of premium stock cow, $220-$240. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $150-$160. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $120-$125, good 3x3 squares, $115-$125, good 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $100-$115, large rounds, $70-$85. Brome, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $115-$130, large rounds, $90-$100. Wheat straw, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $60-$75. For the week ending April 23, 1,033 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Northwest:
Dairy alfalfa, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.05-1.10/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $185-$195. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $175-$185. Oat hay, 3x3 squares, $135-$145. Sudan, utility, large rounds, $80-$90. Wheat straw, large squares, $75-$85.
North central/northeast:
Dairy alfalfa steady, grass hay, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered steady, movement slow to moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $9-$10/bale. Dairy 1.05-1.10/point RFV, supreme, $195-$250, premium, $180-$205, good, $155-$185. Stock cow, $160-$170. Fair/good, grinding alfalfa, $155-$165; ground and delivered, $170-$180. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $6.50-$7/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $130-$140 delivered, good, large rounds, $80-$90. Brome, small squares, $7.25-$8/bale, 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $120-$125, large rounds, $85-$100. Wheat straw, small squares, $5-$6/bale, large 3x4 to 4x4 squares, $85-$100. Certified weed free grass mulch large rounds, $80-$90. For the week ending April 23, 7,817 tons of grinding alfalfa and 251 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
