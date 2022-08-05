Compared to the last report, prices for alfalfa and grass hay bumped up again for all regions, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 2.

Pricing remains all over the map and not much has settled in yet with a wide variance between east (rain) and west (no rain). Demand is high and is coming from in state and out of state buyers, as western Kansas and surrounding states drought conditions continue to worsen. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for July 26th, abnormally dry conditions decreased to 13%, moderate drought increased to 23%, severe drought increased to 20%, extreme drought decreased to 17%, and exceptional drought increased to near 8%. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.

