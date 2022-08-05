Compared to the last report, prices for alfalfa and grass hay bumped up again for all regions, according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Aug. 2.
Pricing remains all over the map and not much has settled in yet with a wide variance between east (rain) and west (no rain). Demand is high and is coming from in state and out of state buyers, as western Kansas and surrounding states drought conditions continue to worsen. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for July 26th, abnormally dry conditions decreased to 13%, moderate drought increased to 23%, severe drought increased to 20%, extreme drought decreased to 17%, and exceptional drought increased to near 8%. Prices are based on averages and given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .05/point higher, grinding alfalfa, and ground and delivered steady, movement slow. Supreme horse alfalfa, small squares new crop, $12/bale. Dairy 1.15-1.20/point RFV, supreme, $210-$240, premium, $200-$220, good, $175-$215. Stock or dry cow, $205-$215. Grinding alfalfa, large rounds, new crop, $210-$225, new crop large 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $240-$250. Ground and delivered locally to feed lots and dairies, $225-$235, with an instance at $250-$260. Bluestem grass hay, large rounds, $125-$135 delivered, large 3x4 squares, $150-$170 delivered. For the week ending July 30, 7,038 tons of grinding alfalfa and 700 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .05/point higher, grinding alfalfa, steady, ground and delivered steady to $5 higher, alfalfa pellets, steady, movement slow to moderate. Horse alfalfa, small squares, $255-$275. Dairy 1.15-1.20/point RFV, supreme, $210-$240, premium, $200-$220, good, $175-$215. Good stock cow, new crop, $215-$230. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, new crop large rounds, $185-$205 delivered, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $215-$230. Ground and delivered, $210-$220 with an instance at $230-$240. New crop, $215-$230. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $245-$265, 17% protein, $250-$270, dehydrated 17% protein, $310-$315. Bluestem grass hay, large squares 3x4 squares, old crop, $110-$125. Bluestem, large rounds, $100-$105, 3x4 squares, $120-$130, small squares, $160-$170. Brome, small squares, $9/bale, large rounds, $135-$140, 3x4 squares, $140-$150. Sudan, large rounds, $160-$170. Oat straw, $80-$90. Wheat straw, $95-$105. For the week ending July 30, 8,455.5 tons of grinding alfalfa and 702 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .05/point higher, grinding alfalfa steady to $10 higher, grass hay steady $5 higher, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, $260-$270. Dairy 1.10-1.20/point RFV. Good stock cow, $200-$225. Fair grinding alfalfa, $160-$180. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $130-$140, large rounds, $80-$95, good 3x4 squares, $120-$135. Brome, large rounds, $140-$150, 3x4 and 4x4 squares, $150-$170. For the week ending July 30, 1,378 tons of grass hay was reported bought or sold.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .05/pt higher, grinding alfalfa steady to $10 higher, stock cow steady, movement slow. Horse or goat alfalfa, small squares, $300-$400 delivered, 3x4 squares, $250-$260. Dairy, premium/supreme 1.15-1.20/point RFV. Stock cow, fair/good, $195-$205. Fair/good grinding alfalfa, $195-$205 picked up out of the field.
Dairy alfalfa steady to .05/pt higher, grinding alfalfa, ground/delivered and grass hay steady, movement moderate. Premium horse alfalfa, small squares, $11.50-$12.50/bale. Dairy 1.15-1.20/point RFV, supreme, $210-$240, premium, $200-$220, good, $175-$215. Stock cow, $200-$210. Fair/good grinding alfalfa new crop, $195-$205, new crop large 3x4 squares, $205-$235; ground and delivered, old contracts, $175-$190. Bluestem grass hay, small squares, $8-$9/bale, large 3x4 squares, $130-$140, 3x3 squares, $100-$110, good large rounds old crop, $85-$100. Brome, small squares, $8.50-$9/bale, new crop large rounds, $145-$155. Oat straw, large rounds, $85-$95. Wheat straw, small squares, $6/bale, large rounds, $90-$100, large squares, $85-$100. For the week ending July 30, 2,946 tons of grinding alfalfa and 213.5 tons of dairy alfalfa was reported bought or sold.
Source: Kansas Department of Agriculture-USDA Market News Service, Manhattan, Kansas.
